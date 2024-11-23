Houston Texans injury report Week 12: Latest on Will Anderson, Kamari Lassiter, Denico Autry, and more

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans will face off for the first time this season in Week 12 at NRG Stadium in what is their first of two meetings this campaign. With a 7-4 record, the Texans are comfortably leading the AFC South division and have a significant advantage over the Indianapolis Colts (5-6), who are currently second.

The Texans' season hasn't been perfect, though, as the offensive line has been lackluster and the team's offensive unit has been plagued by injuries. This has adversely affected the performance of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.

Texans injury report for Week 12

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. returned to Houston Texans practice this week after sustaining an ankle injury against the New York Jets on Oct. 31.

Only three players were injury designated on Houston's final injury report on Friday. Defensive end Denico Autry (knee/oblique) has been ruled questionable, while offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) have been ruled out for the game.

Will Anderson injury update

After missing two weeks due to an ankle injury, Will Anderson Jr. is expected to play this week for the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Anderson—who has been the team's top defensive player this season—was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday to begin the week.

The second-year defensive end is not presently carrying any injury designation into Week 12 after participating fully in practice on Friday.

In reference to Anderson, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans stated on Wednesday, "We've been missing him the past couple of weeks. His play style, leadership style, and overall demeanor. So, it's good to have him back.”

Kamari Lassiter injury update

Kamari Lassiter departed the field during the Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions due to a concussion. He was able to participate in practice before the game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, but he ultimately did not suit up.

Having missed two games earlier in the season due to a shoulder ailment, the rookie cornerback has now been cleared to play on Sunday after participating in three full practices this week.

Denico Autry injury update

Defensive tackle Denico Autry of the Houston Texans sustained a lower-body injury in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran defensive lineman's injury kept him from practicing over the week, and he has been labeled questionable to play in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

Autry has been one of the team's most reliable defenders since he returned in Week 7 after serving a six-game suspension for breaking the NFL's substance abuse policy.

