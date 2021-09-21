Tyrod Taylor injury creates further problems for Texans as history repeats itself, Davis Mills named starter

Anyone will tell you that injuries are a part of football. However, in Tyrod Taylor's case, he has had more than his fair share since entering the league in 2011 as a sixth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens.

His latest injury is a hamstring issue suffered in Week Two. It is yet another addition to a rapidly growing list.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor could be out four weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday vs. Cleveland, per @McClain_on_NFL . Another terrible injury for Taylor as his string of bad luck continues. Rookie Davis Mills will start Thursday. #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor could be out four weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday vs. Cleveland, per @McClain_on_NFL. Another terrible injury for Taylor as his string of bad luck continues. Rookie Davis Mills will start Thursday.

Having bounced around the league and been constantly flipped from starter to back-up, Taylor has never really been able to settle down. He has never been with a team for more than four years.

Starting with the Ravens from 2011 to 2014, Taylor then found his way to the Bills from 2015 through to 2017. He was then was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick in 2018 after a 10-3 loss in the Wildcard round of the playoffs to Jacksonville.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Tyrod Taylor...



Buffalo: Benched for Nate Peterman (no good reason). Comes back in, makes playoffs, then gets traded.



Cleveland: Suffers concussion paving way for Baker Mayfield.



LA: Team doctor accidentally punctured his lung paving way for Herbert.



Houston: Hamstring injury Tyrod Taylor...



Buffalo: Benched for Nate Peterman (no good reason). Comes back in, makes playoffs, then gets traded.



Cleveland: Suffers concussion paving way for Baker Mayfield.



LA: Team doctor accidentally punctured his lung paving way for Herbert.



Houston: Hamstring injury

Taylor had a troubled time in Buffalo as he was benched by Nate Peterman for essentially no reason, only to make a comeback and lead the team into the postseason.

This then paved the way for the Bills to draft Josh Allen with the seventh pick in the 2018 draft and we know how that has gone.

Tyrod Taylor can't catch a break

In Cleveland, Taylor again had injury issues and suffered a concussion in week three against the New York Jets. It prompted the Browns to start Baker Mayfield who they drafted with the first pick in the 2018 draft.

Taylor would not win his job back as Mayfield led the Browns to win their first game since 2016. Taylor would only appear in one more game that year as he completed one pass against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyrod Taylor was then traded to the LA Chargers in 2019 with Phillip Rivers signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor then suffered the infamous injury in the lead up to a game in which a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while giving him a painkilling injection. This forced Justin Herbert, the team's first-round pick that year, to start on head coach Anthony Lynn's instructions.

Then in 2021, Tyrod Taylor found his way to the Houston Texans on a one-year deal. After surprising the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week One 37-21, Taylor then suited up for the week two clash against the Browns.

Also Read

Unfortunately for Tyrod Taylor, he has once again succumbed to an injury. It is in his hamstring and he will now miss four weeks, paving the way for rookie Davis Mills to start for the next month. Deshaun Watson is simply not an option anymore.

It has certainly been an up-and-down NFL career and hopefully Tyrod Taylor can make it back for the Texans this season and play some good football along the way.

Edited by Diptanil Roy