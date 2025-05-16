Houston Texans schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Houston Texans rode on their elite defense last season to secure a 10-7 record, which saw them make the playoffs for the second straight year. The team is now heading into the 2025 season as the team to beat in the AFC South once again.
With six nationally televised games last year, the Texans attracted a lot of national attention. However, the club has only four primetime games this season, including games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Below is a look at the Texans' schedule for 2025. Additionally, we have evaluated predictions for each game the team will play this season using the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor.
Houston Texans 2025 Schedule
Week 1 (September 7): at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 2 (September 15): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, 7 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 3 (September 21): at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET
Week 4 (September 28): vs. Tennessee Titans at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 5 (October 5): at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET
Week 6: BYE
Week 7 (October 20): at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 8 (October 26): vs. San Francisco 49ers at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 9 (November 2): vs. Denver Broncos at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 10 (November 9): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 11 (November 16): at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET
Week 12 (November 20): vs. Buffalo Bills at home, 8:15 p.m. ET (TNF)
Week 13 (November 30): at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET
Week 14 (December 7): at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (SNF)
Week 15 (December 14): vs. Arizona Cardinals at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 16 (December 21): vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 17 (TBD): at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD
Week 18 (TBD): vs. Indianapolis Colts at home, TBD
Houston Texans: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Texans vs. Rams
Prediction: 23-19 (Texans W)
Week 2: Texans vs. Buccaneers
Prediction: 22-26 (Bucs W)
Week 3: Texans vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 23-25 (Jags W)
Week 4: Texans vs. Titans
Prediction: 29-19 (Texans W)
Week 5: Texans vs. Ravens
Prediction: 20-18 (Texans W)
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: Texans vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 19-22 (Seahawks W)
Week 8: Texans vs. 49ers
Prediction: 15-17 (49ers W)
Week 9: Texans vs. Broncos
Prediction: 22-24 (Broncos W)
Week 10: Texans vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 29-20 (Texans W)
Week 11: Texans vs. Titans
Prediction: 24-17 (Texans W)
Week 12: Texans vs. Bills
Prediction: 18-26 (Bills W)
Week 13: Texans vs. Colts
Prediction: 25-27 (Colts W)
Week 14: Texans vs. Chiefs
Prediction: 25-18 (Chiefs W)
Week 15: Texans vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 15-15 (Cardinals W)
Week 16: Texans vs. Raiders
Prediction: 25-27 (Raiders W)
Week 17: Texans vs. Chargers
Prediction: 20-30 (Chargers W)
Week 18: Texans vs. Colts
Prediction: 15-18 (Colts W)
Houston Texans' projected 2025 regular-season record
The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor predicts that the Houston Texans will miss the postseason this year, despite not having missed the playoffs since selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
With a 5-12 record, the tool projects that the Texans will finish third in the AFC South, behind the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. This would be a big blow for DeMeco Ryans' side after winning the division in 2023 and 2024.
