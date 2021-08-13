Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers prediction, team news and preview - August 14 | NFL preseason 2021

After all the offseason drama involving their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers finally take the field at Lambeau this Saturday night against the Houston Texans.

Packers fans will be stoked at the opportunity to watch the team in their first NFL preseason game with the Rodgers drama seemingly over. The Cheeseheads have massive expectations for the team this season and tomorrow night's game is the first stepping stone.

Things are not looking so positive for the Houston Texans this year. New head coach David Culley has an enormous challenge ahead of him with quite possibly the weakest squad in the NFL. The ongoing Deshaun Watson saga has not helped, and it's no surprise that the franchise is trying to trade him despite his value being at an all-time low.

A trip to historic Lambeau Field might be the distraction this team needs to start the season on a high. Let’s take a look at how the teams will line up for Saturday night’s preseason clash.

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers: Team news

The Packers have won nine consecutive preseason home games, with their last loss coming in 2015. Things are already looking tough for the Texans.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced this week that reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will probably sit out the preseason, which will allow Jordan Love to get plenty of NFL game time.

Love is yet to take a snap in an NFL game and all eyes will be on the second-year quarterback at Lambeau Field tomorrow night.

Star Packers running back Aaron Jones is listed as questionable, so he may not take the field.

This will be Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry's first game in charge. Look for first-round draft pick Eric Stokes to make an impression on Packers fans in his first NFL game.

Saturday night’s game will be the first look Houston Texans fans get of rookie QB Davis Mills in NFL action. The Texans will be hoping to see Mills show some poise and potential to one day be the franchise's starting quarterback.

Head coach David Culley will be looking for any positives he can find in their first preseason hit-out. It's just unfortunate that it comes against the NFC North champion Packers.

Houston’s rookie wide receiver Nico Collins has impressed many during training camp and he will get to test himself against a play-making Packers secondary.

If he matches up with Packersrs rookie Eric Stokes, there could be some fireworks.

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers: Prediction

If this was a regular-season game, the Packers would be favored by two touchdowns at home. It's still preseason, though, so the scoreline should be much closer.

Jordan Love, Amari Rodgers and Eric Stokes will all be looking to impress the thousands of Packers fans in attendance, so it could be a long night for the Houston Texans.

Prediction: Green Bay wins a fun one, 28-21 at Lambeau.

