Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 clash

The Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to square off in Week 3 in a matchup between the Jaguars' deep running back room and C.J. Stroud, who has looked a little off this season. It will be the first of two matchups between the two teams this season, with the winner holding the tie-breaker for the moment.
It's still early in the season, so it's unclear just how important that will be down the stretch. However, the 0-2 Texans find themselves desperate to avoid the dreaded 0-3 start. Will they pull it off?
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Game Details
Fixture: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS
Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 PM ET
Venue: Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread
Texans (+2)
Jaguars (-2)
Moneyline
Texans (+105)
Jaguars (-125)
Total
Over/Under: (44)
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Picks
One pick that might be worth taking is under 44 points in the contest. The Texans have only scored nine and 19 points in each of their first two games this season. Even if the Jaguars score into the upper 20s, expect the Texans to score less, keeping the total low.
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL Injury Report
Texans
WR Christian Kirk - Questionable
WR Braxton Berrios - Questionable
WR Tank Dell - Out
C Jake Andrews - Questionable
CB Kamari Lassiter - Questionable
CB Jalen Pitre - Questionable
DE Darrell Taylor - Questionable
DE Denico Autry - Out
Jaguars
RB Bhayshul Tuten - Questionable
LG Ezra Cleveland - Questionable
CB Jarrian Jones - Questionable
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Head-to-Head
The Houston Texans lead the Jaguars 31-15 in the all-time series. The Texans swept the Jaguars in 2024, and the Jaguars went 1-1 against the Texans in 2023.
The Jaguars failed to defeat the Texans a single time between 2018 and the end of 2022. Things appear to be a bit more difficult for the Texans in recent history.
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Prediction for Week 3
The Houston Texans have looked out of sorts all season long. Their defense has played relatively well, locking up the explosive Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offenses to well under 30 points in both contests. Expect a similar lockdown of the Jaguars.
That said, the team's offense has struggled, failing to cross the 20-point mark in both games this season. Part of this can be chalked up to the offensive line, which struggled to secure a pocket for Stroud in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars have an added element of surprise with their running back room and the scheme put together by Liam Coen. As such, expect the Jaguars to win, forcing the Texans into the dreaded 0-3 hole.
The Texans have struggled against two playoff-caliber teams. The game against the Jaguars, a team that missed the postseason last year with a 4-13 record, will tell fans all they need to know.
The Jaguars will pull above .500 with a nice win as they get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 28.
Prediction: Jaguars 24, Texans 17
