Houston Texans Week 10 injury report: Latest on Nico Collins, Dameon Pierce, Laremy Tunsil and more

The Houston Texans have had a stunning start to their franchise rebuild in 2023. The franchise sits at 4-4 at the halfway point of the season despite being favored for the lottery by a plethora of analysts. A lot of plaudits have to go to team chemistry and head coach DeMeco Ryans.

However, the Texans are about to face their toughest test yet as they face off against a red-hot Cincinnati Bengals team. Here's a look at the Texans' injury report coming into the game, highlighting some key players:

Houston Texans Week 10 injury report

According to the team's official website, the Houston Texans have a staggering 23 players on their injury report ahead of their Week 10 fixture against the Bengals.

Out of the 23, eight players have been officially ruled out of the game. These players are Andrew Beck, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jake Hansen, Brevin Jordan, Dameon Pierce, Jimmie Ward, Nico Collins and Henry To'oTo'o.

The rest of the players on the injury report are either questionable or undisclosed. C. J. Stroud and Co. have their work cut out against the Bengals; the Texans' injury crisis certainly is not helping matters.

#1. Nico Collins' injury update

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins did not practice throughout the week. The pacy pass catcher has been dealing with a calf injury all week and, due to this, has been officially ruled out of the Texan's Week 10 game against the Bengals. He missed the entirety of Friday's practice, which has all but certainly ruled him out of the crunch matchup.

#2. Dameon Pierce's injury update

Texans running back Dameon Pierce is also set to miss the Bengals' game. The dynamic rusher missed every practice session this week due to a lingering ankle issue. Furthermore, he was a non-participant in the pivotal Friday training session ahead of the game.

Fans can expect backup running back Devin Singletary to serve as the Texans' lead option out of the backfield in Week 10.

#3. Laremy Tunsil's injury update

Last but not least is key offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil is a major part of the Houston Texans' offensive line, and he is a solid protector of franchise QB Stroud.

Tunsil's status for Week 10 remains undisclosed, as he progressively participated more in training. He missed all of Wednesday's training, was a limited participant in Thursday's, and was a full participant on Friday. Barring any unforeseen events, Laremy Tunsil should play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.