Houston Texans Week 6 injury report: Latest on Tank Dell, Robert Woods and more for fantasy football

Houston Texans take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 and Tank Dell, Robert Woods and others are still making fantasy football managers sweat on their availability.

In this battle of the South across conferences, the margins are fine. The Saints have a winning 3-2 record coming into this game but the Texans are no slouches with a 2-3 record and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud looking good. Much will depend on how each team navigates their missing players.

If the Texans are to get to 0.500, they will need to overcome the injuries of those on report.

Houston Texans Week 6 Injury Update

The Houston Texans have an extensive injury report for this game. Luckily, no one has been confirmed out for the game.

Three players are questionable, including Tank Dell, Robert Woods and Christian Harris. Even with that, an extensive injury report often means that the team might be undercooked when they take the field. Many of them on report have, however, had full practice sessions, which seems to point towards reporting honesty from Houston than any serious malaise.

Ironically, even with such a long injury report, Houston might be approaching this game the fittest they have been this season. Except Tank Dell, and including all the players who are questionable, all the individuals mentioned participated in full practice on Friday.

Because the injuries are spread across the every part of the team from offense to defense, one can expect an improvement in performance for the Houston Texans when they take to the turf against the New Orleans Saints.

But of the three players, who are questionable, we evaluate the chances of the two wide receivers below, given that they will be crucial towards how much C.J. Stroud can produce on offense.

Tank Dell injury update

Tank Dell is listed as questionable and did not participate fully on any day this week. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was only limited on Friday.

The Texans lost 21-19 in their last outing to the Atlanta Falcons and it was in this game that Tank Dell suffered a concussion. He is going through protocol, trying to make it back, but it looks to be a game-time decision.

But given how strict the protocol is, especially after Tua Tagovailoa's injuries last season where he was reportedly allowed back too quickly, it is unlikely he will feature in this game.

Tank Dell's absence is expected to be a big blow for the Texans as he is third on the team with 19 receptions and is second with 324 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Robert Woods injury report

Compounding the issue of injuries among wide receivers, Robert Woods is also listed as questionable on the report. He has a rib injury and did not practice on Wednesday. But the good news with him is that he has gradully gotten better.

On Thursday, he was limited in practice, before participating in full practice on Friday. Based on these, it looks extremely likely that Robert Woods will take to the field, especially in light of Dell's potential absence.

In five games this season, he has 221 receiving yards and is averaging eight targets per game. Robert Woods remains a critical piece for this offense. But fantasy football players might note that he is yet to record a touchdown this season. His strength remains his yards per attempt, which stands at 10.5 yards on average.

If Robert Woods is unable to play, Nico Collins and John Metchie III are expected to have more targets against the New Orleans Saints. But that scenario looks unlikely to occur.