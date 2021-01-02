NFL Trade Rumors: Texans WR Brandin Cooks says he won't accept another trade

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks came out and told the media on Saturday that he will not accept another trade.

It was rumored that the Texans may trade Cooks in the offseason for more draft capital. Cooks silenced those rumors by telling the media that if the Texans are thinking about doing that, they should reconsider.

Brandin Cooks has made it clear that he enjoys playing with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and wants to continue to build chemistry. He has also made it clear that it would be in the Texans' best interest to let him walk rather than trade him. Cooks told the media that the Houston Texans should let him pick his own destination because he is declining all trades that involve him going to another team.

How many times has Brandin Cooks been traded?

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been traded a total of three times throughout his NFL career.

The New Orleans Saints would draft Brandin Cooks with the 20th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Cooks would play three successful seasons with New Orleans.

Brandin Cooks on possibly being traded: "4's a special player, and I would continue to love to grow with him ... I would caution to think twice, because quite frankly I'm not going to accept any more trades ... if you want me off the team you're just going to have to let me walk" pic.twitter.com/qOgsTGo8HJ — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 1, 2021

In 2017, the Saints would trade Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots for a first and third round draft pick. Cooks would have a successful 2017 NFL Season with the New England Patriots. He would record 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns.

After the 2017 NFL Season, the Patriots would trade Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams for a first and sixth round pick. Brandin Cooks played two seasons in Los Angeles. In those two seasons, Cooks would have 122 receptions for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooks thought that the Los Angeles Rams were going to be his last destination.

BRANDIN COOKS HAS THE LAUNCH CODES 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BGZis1CyK3 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 27, 2020

The Rams would trade the wide receiver to the Houston Texans for a 2020 second-round pick. Since Will Fuller V went out for his suspension, Brandin Cooks has stepped into a bigger role in the Texans offense. In the 2020 NFL Season, Brandin Cooks has 70 receptions for 984 yards and four touchdowns.

Cooks is 16 yards from recording 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time in his NFL career. This will most likely be completed in Week 17.

The Texans are already thin at the wide receiver position and keeping Cooks should be a priority. He is a veteran who wants to be in Houston. Texans could make a big mistake letting Brandin Cooks walk out the door.