How did Aaron Jones perform at American Cornhole League? Breaking down Packers RB’s performance 

Aaron Jones is a man of many talents. The Green Bay Packers star is one of the best running backs in the NFL. Interestingly, he is also excellent at cornhole and recently claimed first prize at an exhibition event in Milwaukee.

On Friday, Jones and his professional partner Yetty Irwan were victorious at the American Cornhole League preliminary tournament at Summerfest. The pair won two cornhole matches on Friday night.

They first took down former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Spice Adams and his pro partner David Morse. Jones and Irwan followed that up with a victory over WWE legend Nikki Garcia and her pro partner Eric Zocklein.

Jones’ team is one of eight to advance to the ACL World Championships as a part of the preliminary tournaments. Other NFL stars who are still part of the competition include Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr.

Due to their success in the early round of the competition, Jones and Irwan have now qualified for the Superhole IV Championship that will be held on Friday, August 4, in South Carolina. Fortunately for Jones, he does not have to report to training camp for the Packers that day.

The Packers will begin with their training camp on Wednesday, July 26, and have their annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday, August 5.

Aaron Jones' stats in the 2022 NFL season

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones had a productive campaign with the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL season. The running back finished with 1,121 yards and two touchdowns on 213 carries. He also added 395 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions.

Despite Jones' impressive outings, the Packers eventually finished third in the NFC West with an 8-9 record.

Jones had an excellent partnership with quarterback Aaron Rodgers last year. However, it will be interesting to see how the running back adapts to his surroundings with Jordan Love as Green Bay's new signal caller for the 2023 NFL season.

