How Aaron Rodgers keeps inspiring Chiefs' star QB Patrick Mahomes

Even though he’s arguably the most talented quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes still seeks inspiration from other league QBs. Earlier this month, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback talked about a continuous process of learning from his fellow playmakers like reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes spoke with Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner of the NFL Network during Chiefs training camp about which NFL quarterbacks he has modeled his game on.

“I watch a lot of the other top guys in the league. I watch guys who are similar to me like Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers and see what they’re doing to be successful.”

Easy to cheer for & see why he is so great!! https://t.co/SgscJ0lGEt — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 2, 2021

Mahomes has been studying Rodgers since college

The 25-year-old went on to tell Warner that he has been watching Aaron Rodgers since his days at Texas Tech University with current Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“It’s been something that I’ve done kind of my entire career. I remember being in college and coach (Kliff) Kingsbury making me watch Aaron Rodgers. Watch how he plays the game… I could do similar stuff to that. And then there’s stuff that he does that no one else in this world can do,” said Mahomes.

The Super Bowl LIV winner also spoke to Warner about what he's looking for when watching the tape on Aaron Rodgers.

"I see certain things and i'm like, I like that, I can do that, I can do similar stuff to that. Then there's stuff he does that no one else in the world can do,"

Mahomes also watches other NFL QBs

Aaron Rodgers is not the only NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes studies in the offseason. The 2018 league MVP also said he likes to look at QBs who play the game a little differently to himself.

“And then I watch guys that play the game differently than I do. Guys like Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, guys that play from within the pocket and have success that way,”

Chiefs aiming for three Super Bowls in a row

After falling at the final hurdle last season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to appear in a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Mahomes enters this campaign with a much-improved offensive line, which was his kryptonite against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the championship game this past February.

Oddsmakers once again have the Chiefs as the favorites to win it all, but they will have to get through a tough AFC schedule to make the Super Bowl next year. Even if half the lessons Mahomes has been taking on his rival QBs come to fruition, the Chiefs will be a force to reckon with for the third year running.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha