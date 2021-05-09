How does adding former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson help the Philadelphia Eagles' offense?

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed third-year running back Kerryon Johnson off waivers on Friday. Johnson was released by the Detroit Lions on Thursday and didn’t spend much time on the waiver wire, as the Philadelphia Eagles swooped in to claim him.

There are a few ways the Philadelphia Eagles could utilize Kerryon Johnson to help their young offense. Let's have a look.

Kerryon Johnson’s potential impact in the Philadelphia Eagles' offense

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have three running backs on their roster from last season - Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jason Huntley.

Adding Johnson to the backfield could be a good thing for the Philadelphia Eagles offense. Sanders is no doubt the no. 1 back, a position he has excelled in for the last two seasons, but he did have some injury issues in 2020.

Not to mention that the Philadelphia Eagles drafted running back Kenny Gainwell out of Memphis in the fifth-round last week and signed Jordan Howard this off-season.

Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed RB Kerryon Johnson off of waivers. pic.twitter.com/wLCDFnBHR2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2021

But of all the new additions the Philadelphia Eagles have acquired this off-season, Kerryon Johnson has a unique quality that could make him useful: he is a power back.

The Philadelphia Eagles last had a power back in Jay Ajayi, who helped them to a Super Bowl victory in 2017.

A snapshot of the Eagles’ backfield:

Miles Sanders, Kerryon Johnson, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard and Kenneth Gainwell.



Really good depth for Philly. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 7, 2021

Kerryon Johnson was drafted out of Auburn in the 2018 NFL Draft. Johnson is 5' 11", 211 pounds and had a strong 2018 rookie season, leading the Lions in rushing with 641 rushing yards and an even more impressive 213 receiving yards.

His numbers did drop in 2019 and then continued to do so in 2020 when the Lions drafted D’Andre Swift in the draft and signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

Philadelphia Eagles new head coach Nick Sirianni will have Jalen Hurts in his first season as a starting quarterback. He will need to make sure he has plenty of offensive playmakers around Hurts.

Adding Kerryon Johnson as the power back makes him useful in the running and passing game. In the running game, he could be great in third downs and short yardage opportunities, thanks to his ability to push the ball. In the passing game, he could be a secret weapon down the field to complement receivers like rookie Davonta Smith and veteran JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

Although he could prove useful to the Philadelphia Eagles offense, Johnson will have his work cut out for him in training camp, trying to edge out those impressive backs and earn a roster spot.