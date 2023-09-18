How did Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank make his money? Journey of $7,500,000,000 worth owner explored

Famous as a co-founder of Home Depot and running the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank has a strong financial background. As per Forbes, Blank's net worth is estimated to be around $7.5 billion. Now let's see how he did that.

After being sacked from their positions at a California home improvement retailer, Blank and fellow successful entrepreneur Bernie Marcus founded Home Depot in 1978. Creating a home improvement store that is focused on the needs of the customer was their goal. Their idea paid dividends, propelling Home Depot to its present position as the top retailer of home improvement products in the globe.

A major player in the home improvement retail market in the US is The Home Depot, which offers a huge selection of building supplies, products, and tools. It rightfully holds the distinction of the biggest retailer of home improvements in the whole country with more than 2,000 outlets and 400,000 staff members.

Three years ago, Blank published "Good Company," a best-selling book that outlined the guiding principles he applied to develop "The Home Depot" and explained how they might be employed by other types of companies.

Creating an impact is important to Arthur Blank both professionally and socially. The Home Depot has given in excess of $113 million to neighborhoods in addition to its business achievements. Today, Blank is continuing to expand his viable, profitable, and community-focused businesses with the same commercial skills and ideals.

The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United are part of Arthur Blank's present-day line of companies, which comprises the PGA TOUR Superstore, three ranches in Montana (Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, West Creek Ranch, and Paradise Valley Ranch), and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which played host to the 2019 Super Bowl and serves as the official stadium of the Falcons and Atlanta United. Blank left The Home Depot as its co-chairman in 2001.

When did Arthur Blank buy the Falcons?

By investing a staggering $545 million in the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in 2002, Arthur Blank diversified his portfolio. According to Forbes, that investment has since grown to be worth an incredible $1.8 billion, demonstrating Blank's talent for seeing opportunity and encouraging development.

With his Major League Soccer side Atlanta United FC, which debuted in 2017, Blank also introduced professional soccer to the city of Atlanta. In August of that year, the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which later played host to the 2019 Super Bowl, was built and has since been home to both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.