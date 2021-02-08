How to bet on the NFL Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl LV will present a lot of opportunities for NFL fans to bet on the game and the events that happen during the game. Sports gambling has become a huge activity over the past couple of years. NFL fans can bet on anything and everything that has to do with football.

Super Bowl LV May Be Biggest Sports Betting Event in U.S. History, FanDuel CEO Says https://t.co/nAa7M30ioi pic.twitter.com/nvJXCwV9LB — Ron (@ronmc1) February 5, 2021

With that being said, lets take a look at all the options NFL fans have when it comes to betting on Super Bowl LV.

What are the betting options for Super Bowl LV?

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

The use of legal online sportsbooks has taken betting on sports to the next level. This gives the individual the opportunity to place a bet from their mobile devices. The following betting types are available for Super Bowl LV.

23.2 million Americans plan to bet $4.3 billion on Super Bowl LV, per @AmericanGaming. 💰



6 states and Washington D.C. made sports betting legal since last year's Super Bowl, with 36 million more American adults becoming potential bettors. pic.twitter.com/chSgjpkB6a — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 2, 2021

Point Spread

Advertisement

Betting against the point spread is the most popular way to bet on an NFL game. When selecting the point spread, the individual betting has the option to take the favorite team and give points or bet the underdog receiving points.

Moneyline

This type is similar to the point spread just minus the picking of the points. When betting the moneyline on an NFL game, the individual eliminates the risk of a team not covering the points. Betting the moneyline is just picking which team will win the football game.

Totals (Over/Under)

The over/under may be the easiest bet out of all the ways individuals can bet. All the individual is betting on is the total points scored by both teams. If the over/under is 42 then the individual will bet on whether the teams will go under 42 or over 42 in the final score of the game.

Super Bowl 2021 Live Betting

This may be the most popular style of bets when it comes to betting online. Live betting gives individuals the opportunity to not have to rush to get their bets in. Live betting is exactly how it sounds. Individuals can bet on the events that happen during the Super Bowl as they happen.

Prop Betting

Prop Bets have almost nothing to do with the outcome of the game itself. They are more for the events that happen during the game. Here are some examples of Prop Bets.

-- Coin toss outcome

-- Coin toss winning team

Advertisement

-- The first team to score

-- Last team to score

-- Will the game go to OT?

-- Winning margin

-- Longest/shortest field goal

-- Longest/shortest touchdown

-- First scoring play

-- Team to score first and last touchdown

-- Will there be a safety?

-- TD scorer jersey numbers

-- The total field goals

-- Total sacks

-- MVP

Fanduel and Draft Kings

Fanduel and Draft Kings are offering a different style of contests for the Super Bowl. They will give the contestants the opportunity to draft five players. After drafting the five players they will have the opportunity to predict the Super Bowl LV MVP.