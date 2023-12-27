How can the Cincinnati Bengals make the playoffs? Qualifying scenarios and chances for AFC North team explored

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a bumpy ride so far but are undoubtedly still alive and can be a dangerous wild card team despite a host of injuries. They're not holding a playoff spot, but that could change in an instant depending on the outcome of the games this weekend.

A loss last weekend dropped them to 8-7, while a 9-6 record would have them firmly within the postseason bracket. It was a devastating loss, but it wasn't season-ending. Here's what the Bengals are looking at heading into Week 17.

Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Why Jake Browning and company need help from the Raiders

The Bengals are still alive.

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the outside looking in for the AFC playoffs right now. If the season ended today, they'd be the ninth seed. The AFC North is already clinched, so they're looking at the sixth or more likely the seventh seed.

Currently, the seventh seed is the Indianapolis Colts, who have the same record as the Bengals. The Las Vegas Raiders see the Colts this weekend, so a win by them and by Cincinnati would flip their standings.

That's not the only thing they need, though. They also need help from the Tennessee Titans. They face the Houston Texans, who are the eight seed and one spot above Cincinnati.

If both teams lose and Cincinnati beats the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati will own the number seven seed. They are going to be hard-pressed to pass the Buffalo Bills for the sixth spot, as they're a game up right now.

If they get this scenario to transpire, a win in Week 18 would clinch a playoff spot for Jake Browning and company.

If the Bengals lose this week, none of it would matter. They will have a fighting chance next week if all the teams they need to lose do even if the Bengals also lose. However, The Pittsburgh Steelers are also 8-7 and right behind them, so they'd need Pittsburgh to lose as well.

Did the Bengals make the playoffs in this simulation?

Our playoff predictor simulated the remaining games to see if this might happen. It didn't, as the Bengals would lose out and finish 8-9 and not come close to the playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals playoff chances entering Week 17

Clearly, the Bengals are very much alive. Even without Joe Burrow, they have a shot at the playoffs. They need a lot of help, but they're still in the thick of it. THey don't have a straightforward path to the postseason, but it's there regardless.

The NFL gives them a 24% playoff chance right now. This game would drastically change that. With a win, their chances skyrocket to 58%. If they lose, they stand just a 7% chance of making it in. It's going to be tough, but a win this weekend is an almost necessary outcome.