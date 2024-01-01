How can the Seahawks make the NFL Playoff? Week 18 clinching scenarios explored

The Seattle Seahawks remain in the playoff race heading into the final week of the 2023 NFL season. Pete Carroll's team has ridden a stingy defense into playoff contention. If things go the Seahawks' way, they could be playing postseason football come January.

Geno Smith and Co. have regularly punched above their weight in 2023 and have one more task to achieve in Week 18.

Here's a look at what the Seahawks need to do to make the playoffs.

What do the Seattle Seahawks need to make the playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks have had an up-and-down season in 2023. Pete Carroll's team currently stands at 8-8 for the year. And the team could clinch a playoff berth in the final week of the NFL season for the second year in a row.

However, Seattle's postseason hopes are outside their hands this year. Seattle must beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 to keep themselves in playoff contention. However, they also will need the Green Bay Packers to lose in the season's final week.

Since Green Bay won in Week 17, they possess the final playoff spot in the NFC. So Seattle needs to win in Week 18 and hope the Packers lose to the Chicago Bears. It is important to note that there is no scenario where the Seahawks can get in with a loss in Week 18.

Seattle faces off against the Cardinals in Week 18. They know they need a win but they will need additional help from the Bears to make the postseason.

It's not easy against Arizona, as the franchise is fresh off a road win over the Eagles and has mostly been competitive since Kyler Murray's return.

Seattle won the last game between the teams, earning a 20-10 win over the Cardinals in October before Murray's return. Seattle fans would feel a sense of deja vu. Last year, their team narrowly defeated the Rams in Week 18 and got the much-needed help from a Packers loss to clinch a playoff spot.

Sportskeeda playoff predictor

However, our NFL Playoff Predictor sees Seahawks miss out on the playoffs this year.

Seattle Seahawks playoff chances in Week 18

According to PlayoffStatus.com, Seattle has a 20% chance of making the postseason in Week 18. The Seahawks are currently on the outside looking in, and it's the Green Bay Packers' postseason spot to lose.

On the other hand, Green Bay has a 72% chance of qualifying for the playoffs. The Packers have been surprisingly good this season, thanks to their first-year starter Jordan Love for many of their late-season heroics. Love has been on a tear and got some MVP chants in his side's Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have a 1% chance of making the postseason after their Week 17 loss to the Packers. It's a two-horse race between Seattle and Green Bay to clinch the final wild card slot in the stacked NFC standings.