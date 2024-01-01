How can the Steelers make playoffs? Week 18 AFC North team's qualifying chances and scenarios explored

Entering into Week 18, the AFC North playoffs situation is nearly set with the exception of the Steelers. The Baltimore Ravens are the first seed in the conference, the Cleveland Browns are top of the AFC Wildcard spots and have already qualified as well, and the Cincinnati Bengals are out of plyayoffs contention. That leaves only Pittsburgh as something to play for in Week 18.

The Steelers are currently 9-7 and will finish with a winning record this season, preserving head coach Mike Tomlin's record of never having a losing year. They are currently the ninth seed in the AFC at the end of the Week 17. Therefore, they must win in Week 18 to make it to the postseason.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the chances of Steelers making playoffs?

The current chances of the Steelers making the playoffs is tough. Four teams in the AFC have already confirmed their postseason spots, including one Wildcard spot for the Cleveland Browns. One of the remaining positions will go to the AFC South champions. Therefore, there is only a couple of places available for Pittsburgh to slot into. Their current probability is just 29% as per Next Gen Stats for the NFL.

🏈 Get in the game with our NFL Playoff Predictor. Blend games & predictions, shape playoff outcomes! 🏆

But there is a way for Mike Tomlin to take they beyond the regular season still. But they will need help from other teams for it to work out.

Steelers playoff scenarios entering Week 18

The first thing for the Steelers to do is to win their game in Week 18. That is easier said than done againt the Baltimore Ravens, the conference and disivion top seeds. However, because Lamar Jackson and company have already locked up the first spot, they might rotate their roster and give Pittsburgh a chance to win the match.

However, that is not enough for Mike Tomlin to lead his team to games beyond the regular season. If the Buffalo Bills maintain their form and beat the Miami Dolphins, they will get the AFC East crown. If the Colts beat the Texans, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh will hold the same 10-7 record and the former will have the tiebreaker in their favor, The Dolphins, at 11-6, and the Browns, both of whom have already qualified, will pip the Steelers for the playoffs spots.

But if Buffalo loses to Miami, then it is a different situation. With all other things remaining the same as given above, the Bills and Steelers will both end with a 10-7 record. Pittsburgh holds the tiebreaker there and will take the last Wildcard spot for the postseason along with the Colts then. Our Sportskeeda NFL Playoffs Predictor proves a handy tool to see how this happens.

Pittsburgh Steelers Playoffs Predictor by Sportskeeda

And the above possibility is the best chance for Mike Tomlin to take his team to the postseason. Because if the Bills win against the Dolphins, the situation comepletely goes against them. Whether the Colts win or the Texans win, which will determine the AFC South championship, both of them have the tiebreaker advantage over the Steelers and at least one of them will finish at the same 10-7 record as Pittsburgh.

But as our Playoffs Predictor shows us, if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans, then the entire complexion changes. Then it does not matter who between the Colts or the Texans wins, the Steelers will make the playoffs even if the Bills defeat the Dolphins.

Pittsburgh Steelers Playoffs Predictor by Sportskeeda

Therefore, the first thing Pittsburgh must do is defeat the Baltimore Ravens. Then, they must hope the Miami Dolphins or the Tennessee Titans can defeat the Buffalo Bills or the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Expand Tweet

Either of those circumstances will send them through. The situation is tough for the Steelers going into Week 18 but not impossible.