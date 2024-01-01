How can the Texans make the NFL Playoffs? Week 18 odds and clinching scenarios explored

The Houston Texans have been one of the most surprising teams of the 2023 NFL season. Most expected that they would be among the worst teams in the NFL again, as they were last year, while going through a rebuilding phase. They began making major changes during the offseason, including bringing in first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

To the surprise of many, the Texans have been way ahead of schedule this year and enter Week 18 in a great position to earn a spot in the NFL Playoffs. They are among several teams in the AFC who have yet to clinch a spot in the postseason, but they do have the luxury of controlling their own destiny.

Here's what their chances of making it currently look like.

What are the chances of the Houston Texans making it to the playoffs?

Here's what our NFL Playoff Predictor sees in store for Week 18:

2023 NFL Playoff Picture

The only way for the Houston Texans to punch their ticket to the 2023 NFL Playoffs is by defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 on Saturday night. The winner of this game automatically clinches at least a Wild Card spot that can also turn into a division title if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Houston will need to go on the road to do so and the odds suggest that the contest is a coin-flip scenario with the Colts currently listed as a one-point favorite. The NFL Playoff Predictor sees the underdogs potentially coming out on top with a two-point victory.

If the Texans lose against the Colts, they are eliminated from playoff contention. If the game were to end in a tie, Houston would have a slim chance of sneaking in. They would also need the Jaguars to lose to the Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers to not win against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to the New York Times and ESPN, Houston enters Week 18 with a 48% chance of making it to the NFL Playoffs. Their matchup against the Colts is one of the most pivotal games of the week, which is why the NFL decided to flex it into the primetime slot on Saturday night. While other unlikely scenarios exist, this game is essentially a play-in scenario for both teams.