How are Pro Bowl captains selected?

This year’s Pro Bowl will be taking place in Las Vegas and the voting consists of three components. One-third of the votes are from fans, as coaches and players comprise the other two-thirds, with each vote prioritized equally.

As a result, votes from coaches and players don’t possess more of a percentage than those of the fans.

NFL @NFL



: 2022

: NFL app Today is the day.: 2022 #ProBowl -- 3pm ET on ESPN: NFL app Today is the day. 😎📺: 2022 #ProBowl -- 3pm ET on ESPN📱: NFL app https://t.co/K2fqMJNmYA

That being said, the captains for the AFC and NFC rosters on the field are not completely known. However, we do know the legendary captains for each conference in the game.

Who are the Pro Bowl Captain Legends This Year?

Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten

The AFC and NFC conferences will each have two legends that will serve as mentors/captains for the players and be there on the sidelines during the game. For the AFC, former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Rod Woodson will serve as legends for the contest.

Wayne is a six-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in the 2010 season who played 14 seasons in the league. He is second in Colts franchise history in receiving yards (14,435) and receiving touchdowns (82) to Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison in both categories.

Woodson was an 11-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro who played 17 seasons in the league with four teams. The cornerback played 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, two seasons with the Oakland Raiders, and a season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He is third in NFL history with 71 interceptions and the fourth-most in Steelers history with 38 interceptions. Woodson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

NFL @NFL



The captains will attend various events throughout Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, including the 2022 The 2022 #ProBowl Legends Captains!The captains will attend various events throughout Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, including the 2022 #ProBowl Skills Showdown. The 2022 #ProBowl Legends Captains!The captains will attend various events throughout Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, including the 2022 #ProBowlSkills Showdown. https://t.co/CRLq9ZmO62

On the NFC side, tight end Jason Witten and Luke Kuechly will be the Legends. Witten was a 11-time Pro Bowl and a two-time All-Pro in his 17-year career.

16 of those years were spent with the Dallas Cowboys and his final year with the Raiders.

He is Cowboys’ all-time leader in franchise yards with 12,977 yards and second to receiver Dez Bryant in touchdown receptions with 72.

Kuechly was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro who played all eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He is second all-time in combined tackles (1,092) and interceptions (18).

Also Read Article Continues below

Combined, these captains have played in 35 of these games combined. Without question, any of these captains could likely still suit up for this game.

Edited by LeRon Haire