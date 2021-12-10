How did Demaryius Thomas die?

The NFL community has tragically lost one of its own far too soon in Demaryius Thomas. Thomas was found dead at his home Thursday night.

Reports of his untimely passing began during the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers game.

He was just 33 years old and would've turned 34 on Christmas Day.

The cause of Demaryius Thomas' death is a preliminary medical issue

Demaryius Thomas finished his NFL career with the New York Jets in 2019.

The official reason for Demaryius Thomas' death has yet to be publicly shared. It's not yet known by officials either.

But what we've heard primarily is that Thomas passed away due to a preliminary medical issue. Initial reports are that no foul play occurred.

He passed away at his home in Roswell, Georgia.

Thomas' sudden passing is one that's felt throughout the entire NFL. It might sound cliche, but Thomas was a person who people only have good things to say about.

He had a smile that made others smile: it was infectious.

His outreach to the Denver community is something the city will never forget. Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, and Tim Tebow have just started a list of names who have tweeted about how much Thomas meant to them.

Tim Tebow @TimTebow Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. https://t.co/gNVzmJ503X

Demaryius Thomas had a storied playing career

Demaryius Thomas sent the Broncos to the divisional round in the 2012 playoffs.

Demaryius Thomas played ten full seasons in the NFL from 2010 through 2019. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the first round at 22nd overall.

He played with the Broncos through 2018 and brought upon many legendary moments.

No moment was more memorable in Thomas' career than the 80-yard walk-off touchdown in the 2012 AFC wild-card game. Thomas showed blazing fast speed and a nasty stiff arm on the play.

The play would start his ascension into the upper tier of NFL wide receivers.

Throwback to his historic walk-off touchdown catch vs. the Steelers in the 2011-12 AFC Wild Card Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas has passed away, via @MilesGarrettTV Throwback to his historic walk-off touchdown catch vs. the Steelers in the 2011-12 AFC Wild Card Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas has passed away, via @MilesGarrettTVThrowback to his historic walk-off touchdown catch vs. the Steelers in the 2011-12 AFC Wild Card https://t.co/h8tZzFdbxr

From 2012 through 2017, Thomas was as consistent as they came. He had five consecutive 1,000 yard seasons, with a 1,600 yard campaign in 2014.

Peyton Manning and Thomas won the Broncos the Super Bowl in 2015.

Thomas ended 2018 with the Houston Texans after being traded by the Broncos at the trade deadline. His final season was with the New York Jets in 2019, and he retired at 32 after that season.

Without Demaryius Thomas, a Broncos Super Bowl win wouldn't have been possible. He passed away far too soon, and our condolences are with his family.

