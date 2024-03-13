How Derrick Henry can push the Baltimore Ravens over the line in the AFC!

The Ravens can now breathe easy as the Derrick Henry deal has now been finalized. The veteran running back will play his ninth season alongside Lamar Jackson and the reigning AFC North champions. The Ravens have been micro-managing their finances throughout this off-season which ensured a lot of back and forth on the Henry decision.

$16 million over two years seems apt for an RB with the ability of King Henry. The underpaid running-backs saga has gained steam, and this was no exception. Henry is nearing 10,000+ rushing yards and 100 touchdowns, and both of those milestones should be achievable in 2024 if he stays healthy.

Keaton Mitchell and Dalvin Cook will keep Henry company, both of whom offer very different running styles. It's a given at this point with the Lamar Jackson-led offense that the run game will be elite, and we expect the trend to continue. The run game was abandoned during the AFC Championship game which played right into the hands of the excellent Chiefs defense, a mistake Baltimore would never want to repeat in a thousand years.

This is precisely the boost the Ravens needed after a tough loss along with losing key pieces to free agency and trades.

Derrick Henry will finish as one of the greatest running backs of all time

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

If Henry can put up just over 1,000+ yards in 2024, he will move into the top 25 of all-time in career rushing yards. The likes of Marshawn Lynch, Tiki Barber, and Ricky Waters all need to watch their backs as the new Ravens RB catches up. Additionally, 10+ touchdowns would get Derrick Henry into the top 10 of all-time for rushing touchdowns.

What lies ahead for him post 2024? Henry won't be spammed as much as he was in his Titans days. However, on cold winter days coming into playoff football, the Ravens will probably rely on King Henry a lot.

In five out of the last six seasons, Henry broke the 1,000+ yards barrier and would have gotten there in 2021 as well if he hadn't picked up an injury. Is it realistic to assume that he might have another five seasons in the tank? Well, he is still in his prime, and barring injuries, he should go on to break a lot more records.