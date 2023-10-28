How Derrick Henry could completely change the Baltimore Ravens

The future of Derrick Henry is very much up in the air at the moment as whispers of a trade have started to appear. The running-back will become a free agent when this season ends, and with the Titans seriously struggling at the moment, a trade could be possible. One of the teams that have heavily been linked to King Henry is the Baltimore Ravens.

The season has started perfectly for the Ravens, however, a season-ending injury for JK Dobbins will hurt a bit. This may open the door for the Ravens to change their plans and try to get a Hall of Fame running back when he's available. John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson co-broke the NFL record for 43 straight games with 100+ rushing yards in 2021, and it's clear that they want to run the ball.

Defenses have started stacking boxes against the Titans, which is why they are so play-action heavy. It's been difficult for Henry because he commands so much respect, and he's really the only intimidating player in the Titans' offense. That would not be the case in Baltimore, however, with Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers.

This would be a great move to allow Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham and the other receivers more chances one-on-one. And with Lamar Jackon's scrambling ability and Henry's bulldozer running, the defense is going to be terrified against the Ravens. A lethal pass game through the first seven weeks could take the next step if Henry arrives.

Let's see where this great running back is headed.

Derrick Henry is a Hall-Of Famer running back

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry will make the Hall Of Fame, you can beat your life on that. In an age where running backs are struggling to get the contracts they deserve and injuries piling up, Henry is an exception. Other than in 2021, Henry has always been available for Tennesse and only missed the odd game here and there.

8,760 yards and 81 touchdowns might get Henry into the HOF even if he were to retire tomorrow. But he is far from done, and the next goal is the 10,000+ yards and 100+ touchdowns double punch. Henry is in the top 20 in career rushing touchdowns and is also on pace to be one of the leading rushers in NFL history.

The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year is a freight train that will be impossible to stop for years to come. If he makes a move to the Baltimore Ravens, a Super Bowl ring might be on the cards.