How does Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension affect the Browns' ambitions for a Super Bowl run in 2022?

Deshaun Watson has been one of the main headlines of the 2022 NFL offseason as well as for the better part of last year's calendar. He sat out the entire 2021 NFL campaign with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

The Browns doubled down on their investment by signing Watson to a $230 million fully-guaranteed contract. An NFL record for guaranteed money. While landing an elite quarterback is almost always a good idea for any NFL franchise, Deshaun Watson was a gamble. This was due to his legal situation off the field.

Watson has been dealing with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the last year. After avoiding a criminal indictment, Watson's case was moved to civil court. While many of the civil cases were eventually settled out of court, Deshaun Watson still faced a potentially lengthy suspension from the NFL.

Today, retired judge Sue L. Robinson has recommended a suspension of six games during the 2022 season. Rumors of a potential year-long suspension have been circling all offseason, so six games is short given the circumstances.

The Browns will now be without their superstar quarterback for the first third of the 2022 NFL season. This will likely impact their chances of making a Super Bowl run, which was the main reason they acquired Deshaun Watson.

A six-game suspension for a starting quarterback has the potential to derail an entire season for most NFL teams. But the Browns are in a better place to handle it than most other teams. They have one of the best rushing games in the entire NFL and an extremely talented defense.

The Browns are among the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl in the 2022 NFL season, according to odds set by several sports books. They have been given equal odds as other AFC contenders such as the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. So they are still expected to compete.

Who will start for the Browns while Deshaun Watson serves his suspension?

Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

The Browns were prepared for this potential suspension after signing a variety of quarterbacks this offseason. Jacoby Brissett will likely be the Browns' Week 1 starter and for the duration of Watson's ban. He was specifically signed by the Browns as an insurance policy and is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. While Brissett isn't expected to dominate, he is fully capable of managing his way to a few wins.

The Browns will look to get through their first six games with at least a couple of wins. They need to be in contention when Deshaun Watson makes his return. They have a relatively easy schedule for the six weeks Watson will miss.

They face the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots. Those six teams posted a 44-59-1 overall combined record during the 2021 NFL season.

If Brissett can lead the Browns through those six games with three wins, they will be in a position to make a run at the playoffs. Anything can happen in the postseason, especially with an elite quarterback like Deshaun Watson.

Watson led the NFL in passing yards during the 2020 season. While a six-game suspension hurts their chances, the Browns could still be Super Bowl contenders.

