How does the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history compare to Usain Bolt's record?

The 40-yard dash is one of the flagship events at the NFL Combine. It is a test of speed and explosiveness, and we've witnessed some stunning performances over time.

The fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history belongs to wide receiver John Ross, with the Washington alum crossing the finish line in 4.22 Seconds. Perhaps not surprisingly, Usain Bolt's record in the dash is similar.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history

As mentioned above, John Ross holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in Combine history. Ross ran the dash in a staggering 4.22 seconds at the 2017 NFL Combine.

Coming into the Combine, people knew that Ross was a speedster. But it's unlikely that anyone could have predicted that he'd break Chris Johnson's record of 4.24 seconds. Ross was a versatile player in college, playing both the cornerback and wide receiver positions.

The Long Beach, California native broke Chris Johnson's almost decade-long record but unfortunately strained his calves while pulling up at the end of his run. This injury affected his performance in the other events at the 2022 NFL Combine, but he'd already done what was needed.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Ross in round one of the 2017 Draft, and he promptly signed a four-year, $17.1 million contract. Unfortunately, Ross hasn't lived up to the pre-draft hype, and he's currently a free agent heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Expand Tweet

What is Usain Bolt's 40-yard dash record?

Usain Bolt is the fastest man in recorded history. The Jamaican superstar holds the record in the 100-meter dash (9.58 seconds) and 200-meter dash (19.19 seconds). Bolt also won eight Olympic Gold Medals and retired from professional sprinting in 2017.

However, that didn't stop Bolt from tying the NFL 40-yard sprint record in 2019 wearing sweats and sneakers and he did so in 4.22 Seconds at an NFL event. It's even more impressive, considering he wasn't wearing running spikes.

Fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history

Here's a look at the fastest 40-yard dash performances in the history of the NFL Combine

1 - John Ross, WR (2017) - 4.22 seconds

2 - Kalon Barnes, CB (2022) - 4.23 seconds

T3 - Chris Johnson, RB (2008) - 4.24 seconds

T3 - Rondel Menendez, WR (1999) - 4.24 seconds

T4 - DJ Turner, CB (2023) - 4.26 seconds

T4 - Tariq Woolen, DB (2022) - 4.26 seconds

T4 - Jerome Mathis, WR (2005) - 4.26 seconds

T7 - Marquise Goodwin, WR (2013) - 4.27 seconds

T7 - Stanford Routt, CB (2005) - 4.27 seconds

T7 - Henry Ruggs III, WR (2020) - 4.27 seconds

T9 - Tyquan Thornton, WR (2022) - 4.28 seconds

T9 - Jacoby Ford, WR (2010) - 4.28 seconds

T9 - J.J. Nelson, WR (2015) - 4.28 seconds

T9 - Jalen Myrick, CB (2017) - 4.28 seconds