Former NFL coach Greg Knapp passes away - what caused his death?

The NFL lost a great coach in Greg Knapp yesterday. The New York Jets assistant coach passed away on Thursday after being struck while biking last Saturday. Knapp died just five days after his unfortunate accident.

Events that led to the death of NFL coach Greg Knapp

Former Denver Broncos coach Greg Knapp

Knapp was traveling on his bike in San Ramon, California, when a car struck him. It injured him gravely, eventually leading to his death. The Jets assistant coach was 58-years-old.

“He was a tremendous football coach who achieved at the highest levels of our game, but more importantly he was a wonderful person who had the love, admiration and respect of those who were blessed to work with him.” - Arthur Blank



Rest In Peace, Greg Knapp. pic.twitter.com/aEJJiTliQb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 22, 2021

First-year head coach Robert Saleh posted a statement on his Twitter account after news broke about the death of Greg Knapp.

"The loss of a loved one is always a challenge but is harder when it is completely unexpected. Charlotte, Jordan, Natalie, and Camille please accept our most sincere condolences. Greg had such an inner peace about him that people always seemed to gravitate towards."

Saleh went on to add:

"He lived life in a loving way that helped him connect with people from all walks of life in a unique way. In his short time here, I believe the people in this organization had a chance to experience that connection. Greg, thank you for all that you have shared with us, you will be missed brother."

Greg Knapp was an avid bicyclist. Knapp was struck by a vehicle at roughly 2:49 in the afternoon. The San Ramon Police Department reported that Knapp was close to his home when he was hit.

We’re heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of former Broncos QB Coach Greg Knapp.



We will all remember “Knapper” for his kindness, humor and fun-loving approach to life.



We’re sending our deepest condolences to the entire Knapp family. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ou5Z2QihzS — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 22, 2021

The driver of the vehicle's name will not be released to the public, but the San Ramon Police Department reported that the person behind the wheel wasn't under the influence of any substance. Law enforcement also noted that the driver is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

Greg Knapp's family released a statement saying he died at 2:32 on Thursday afternoon. Knapp was surrounded by his mother, wife, three daughters, and his brother when he died. After his death, Greg Knapp's family released a statement to the public.

"Greg's infectious personality is most people's first and lasting memory of him. The phrase 'He never met a stranger' encapsulates Knapper's zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were."

It went on to state:

"While his family, friends, and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him. God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!"

Knapp was a great coach on and off the football field. He had earned respect from all of his peers and will genuinely be missed by the football fraternity. Even though he left the world too soon, we sincerely wish and hope that he is now in a better place.

