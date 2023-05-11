How have the Jaguars fared in London? Exploring Jacksonville's performances on the international stage

The JacksonvilleJaguars will be back in London again in the 2023 season, this time for two games.

They will meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 and the Buffalo Bills the following week at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Jags owner Shad Khan is the reason why the franchise makes so many trips to Europe. Khan also owns Premier League team Fulham which is situated in the capital.

So, how have Jacksonville fared across the pond?

A mixed bag for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the UK

It all started in 2013 at Wembley, as the Jags hosted the NFC champions from the previous year. It did not end well for Jacksonville as they were embarrassed losing 42-10 to the San Francisco 49ers. They were 28-3 down at halftime, as Colin Kaepernick went 10/16 for 164 yards and a TD.

The Jags were cooked on the ground giving up 221 rushing yards, a third one of which was Kaepernick. Chad Henne's 46.7 QBR rating was not enough for the Jags. 0-1 in London.

Yet another bad outing for the Jags in 2014 at Wembley. They were beaten 31-17 by the Dallas Cowboys. The Jags found themselves down 24-7 at the half and could only muster up consolation points.

Tony Romo had an elite game, going 20/27, for 245 yards and 3TDs. This game was never close, as the Blake Bortles era began in Duval. 0-2 in London

Finally, it happened. The Jags fans from across the world could go home happy with a 34-31 win in 2015. E.J. Manuel and the Buffalo Bills were not the toughest opponent as Bortles slightly outplayed him to guide the Jags to a late win. Young receiver Allen Robinson had a big day with 6 catches for 98 yards and one TD. 1-2 in London.

The Jags would for the first time play a divisional game in London, and they would be victorious. Blake Bortles' 19/33 pass attempts for 207 yards and 2TDs was enough to outduel Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. The Jags gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter to make things nervy, but they survived the scare in the end. 2-2 in London.

Hard to believe but the Jaguars had now managed three straight wins overseas. This was by far the most comfortable so far. They had scored 23 at the half and continued their hot hand, getting 21 points in the second half. Joe Flacco would be benched at one point as the Baltimore Ravens surrendered. Blake Bortles had one of the best games of his life finishing with 244 yards and 4TDS. 3-2 in London.

All good things must come to an end and so the win streak in London was no more. Carson Wentz was too much for the Jaguars defense. The Eagles ran the ball 28 times for 133 yards at 4.8 yards per carry. A record crowd at Wembley to date for the NFL international series sent Jaguars fans home unhappy. 3-3 in London.

Jacksonville could not stop running back Carlos Hyde in their second divisional outing in London, which came in 2019. Hyde had 160 yards on 19 carries. Gardiner Minshew was never able to get going as he threw 47 passes with only three points to show. To add more misery, Minshew was sacked four times in the 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. 3-4 In London.

No one could have foreseen what was going to happen to the world in 2020, obviously, covid prevented the Jags from making the trip to London. They would return in October 2021 and go home happy.

Trevor Lawrence won his first game abroad in his rookie season. It wasn't such an easy day for Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. This was the first time an NFL game had been at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. 4-4 in London.

And now to the most recent Jaguars trip to London. You had to have a serious off day to lose to the 2022 Denver Broncos, but that's what happened at Wembley. Russell Wilson had his average 2022 game throwing a TD and a pick, but Lawrence was bad that afternoon with a 10 QBR. Travis Etienne's 156 yards on the ground were not enough for the Jaguars. 4-5 in London.

