How to join a fantasy football league in 2023? Step-by-step guide for players

The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner and fantasy football has become the talk of the town.

Interestingly, fantasy football features offer several options to customize each league to the players' prefered settings. Moreover, leagues can be either traditional season-long formats or a dynasty, where rosters carry over for multiple years.

Playing in a fantasy football league can be fun when you compete against your friends. Here, we break down the steps required to join a fantasy league.

Step-by-step process to join a fantasy football league

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Once you decide on a league that you want to play in, just follow these simple steps to join a fantasy football league:

Step 1: Create an account on the fantasy football league platform that you choose to play on.

Step 2: Search for a public league or accept your private league invitation.

Step 3: Click on "Join" after selecting your league.

Step 4: Decide on your fantasy team name and logo.

Step 5: Enjoy playing in your fantasy league.

When does the 2023 NFL season start?

The 2023 NFL regular season will commence on Thursday, September 7. Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in the opening game of the campaign.

Each of the 32 teams will play 17 games in the season, featuring 272 matchups in total. The regular season will run till January 7, 2024, before we begin with the playoffs.

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to be played at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Here's a look at the Week 1 schedule for the 2023 NFL campaign:

Lions at Chiefs | Sept. 7 (8:15 p.m. ET) on NBC

| Sept. 7 (8:15 p.m. ET) on NBC Panthers at Falcons | Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on FOX

| Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on FOX Buccaneers at Vikings | Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

| Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Bengals at Browns | Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

| Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Jaguars at Colts | Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on FOX

| Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on FOX 49ers at Steelers | Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on FOX

| Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on FOX Titans at Saints | Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

| Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Cardinals at Commanders | Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on FOX

| Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on FOX Texans at Ravens | Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

| Sept. 10 (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Eagles at Patriots | Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on CBS

| Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on CBS Raiders at Broncos | Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on CBS

| Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on CBS Dolphins at Chargers | Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on CBS

| Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on CBS Rams at Seahawks | Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on FOX

| Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on FOX Packers at Bears | Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on FOX

| Sept. 10 (4:25 p.m. ET) on FOX Cowboys at Giants | | Sept. 10 (8:20 p.m. ET) on NBC

| | Sept. 10 (8:20 p.m. ET) on NBC Bills at Jets | | Sept. 11 (8:20 p.m. ET) on ESPN