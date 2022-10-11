3 things the L.A. Rams must do snap out of their Super Bowl hangover

The Los Angeles Rams have had a less-than-convincing start to the 2022 season as they look to defend their Super Bowl crown. After five weeks, they currently sit at 2-3 having already lost to the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys this year.

Matthew Stafford and company will be looking to get out of their Super Bowl slump before it's too late. Here are three things the Rams can do to ignite their season:

#1 - Establish a running game

Cam Akers v Arizona Cardinals

The Rams need to help Matthew Stafford if they're going to stand any chance of repeating their Super Bowl success. One key way they've let him down so far is due to the lack of a run game. Both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson have been largely underwhelming, and Stafford then has to throw 40+ times a game.

Over the past five weeks, L.A. have just 312 rushing yards, which ranks dead last in the entire NFL. Teams have figured out they don't like the run, which makes the passing game all the more difficult. If they can establish a ground game, it will help them in several areas.

First, it will lessen the number of turnovers Stafford throws and help him find receivers in space, as defenses will have to play differently. Second, it will help them manage the game better, utilizing the clock to their advantage. Third, it will give their defense a chance to rest on the sidelines, as prolonged running drives typically take more time to get down the field.

#2 - The Rams have to fix their offensive line

Matt Stafford is sacked vs Arizona Cardinals

Coinciding with the Rams' rushing struggles is their terrible offensive line, which has hindered the entire offense so far in 2022. In five weeks, they've allowed a league-high 21 sacks as they adjust to losing future Hall of Famer left tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement. This simply cannot continue, as L.A. are endangering their quarterback and risking his injury status.

The quicker defenders get to Stafford, the more the offense is going to struggle. Trading for a veteran is something GM Les Sneed will surely be contemplating, as he's known to be one of the most aggressive GMs in the NFL.

#3 - Get Allen Robinson involved in the offense

Allen Robinson contests a catch v San Francisco 49ers

The Rams picked up veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson during the 2022 offseason, but he's yet to be involved in the offense. Much to the shock of the NFL world. Through three games, Robinson has just 12 receptions for 107 yards. This is despite him signing for a monster $64 million three-year deal. To put this into perspective, tight end Tyler Higbee has 290 receiving yards on the year, almost three times the amount of Robinson.

If Robinson and Matt Stafford can click, L.A. could have one of the best receiving duos in the NFL, alongside superstar Cooper Kupp.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Allen Robinson: When my time comes, I'm going to try and make the most of my opportunities. wp.me/pbBqYq-coz8 Allen Robinson: When my time comes, I'm going to try and make the most of my opportunities. wp.me/pbBqYq-coz8

It's fair to say it hasn't been the start the Rams would have wanted. But at 2-3 and with so much football to be played, it's far from too late to change their fortunes.

