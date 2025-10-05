How to listen to Vikings vs. Browns? Radio station coverage of Week 5 London game explored

The Minnesota Vikings (2-2) will lock horns with the Cleveland Browns (1-3) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will commence at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

Those who want to listen to the Vikings-Browns game on national radio can tune in to Westwood One, where Oliver Wilson (play-by-play) and Byron Chamberlain (analysis) will handle the coverage.

Locals in Minnesota can tune in to KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM and the five-state Vikings Audio Network to catch the game. The pre-game show will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (analysis) and Ben Leber (sideline reporter) on the call.

Fans in Cleveland can tune in to 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, The Cleveland Browns Radio Network, where Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (analysis) and Je'Rod Cherry (sideline reporter) will handle the coverage.

The Vikings vs. Browns game will also air on SiriusXM NFL Radio, on Channel 88 (nationally). The Cleveland broadcast will be on channel 227, while the Minnesota broadcast will be live on channel 228.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

NFL: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson- Source: Imagn

The Vikings vs. Browns Week 5 game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, where Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis) and Sara Walsh (sideline reporter) will be on the call. Locals in Minnesota can also watch the game on KMSP FOX 9.

Here are the key details for the Vikings vs. Browns game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network and KMSP FOX 9 (for locals in Minnesota)

Live stream: NFL+

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK

The Browns will give their first start to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel on Sunday. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz will start as the Vikings' QB.

