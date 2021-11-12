Cam Newton is officially back. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Carolina Panthers is back with his original team as they look to reach the postseason following a 4-5 start to the season.

Newton's return with the Panthers made too much sense and all it took was a Sam Darnold injury to make it happen. Even though Newton spent a year with the New England Patriots, it already feels like he never left.

So just how long has Newton been around?

Cam Newton is running it back with the Panthers ⏪ @brgridiron Old school Cam was fun(via @NFLThrowback) Cam Newton is running it back with the Panthers ⏪ @brgridironOld school Cam was fun(via @NFLThrowback)https://t.co/6rasVqalS1

How long has Cam Newton been in the NFL?

Newton's career got underway after he went No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games as a rookie as the Panthers finished 6-10.

That's not a bad record at all for a team that was just selecting at the top of the draft.

The star quarterback had the Panthers in the postseason by 2013 and was in the Super Bowl by the 2015 season. He also took home NFL MVP honors that year in what remains Newton's gold standard in Carolina.

It is hard to believe that Newton has only been around since 2011 because some NFL teams are treating him as if he is 50 years old. It took him until the midway point of the season to find a team after the Patriots cut him loose before Week 1 in favor of rookie signal-caller Mac Jones.

Newton gets a second chance with the Panthers

One knock on Newton seems to be his declining mobility. However, he never solely relied on his legs and yet still ran for 592 yards in 2020 with New England.

He may not be the same player he once was, but he is certainly an upgrade from Darnold and other replacement options around the NFL.

The Panthers are giving him over $4 million in guaranteed money, which shows an expectation of success. If he does well, that could turn into a new multi-year deal to guide this offense for years to come now that Darnold no longer looks like the guy for the job.

It has been an eventful decade for Newton since he entered the NFL in 2011 and he is now looking for a second act at the age of 32.

Edited by LeRon Haire