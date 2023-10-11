How long can Mac Jones remain the Patriots QB1?

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have hit yet another low in the 2023 season.

The two biggest losses of Bill Belichick's career have come this month, one against the Cowboys and the other this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. Tempers are beginning to flare up and questions are being asked who's responsible for the mess?

In the two dreadful losses, Mac Jones has thrown zero touchdowns to four interceptions and fumbles in back-to-back games. The offense has barely been able to do anything this season, as 20 points in the season opener vs the Eagles was the best they could do.

Even the one game they won against the Jets, Mac Jones and Co. only put up 15 points and were completely carried by the defense. Bailey Zappe entered both the Saints and Cowboys games late on was completely out of reach. The idea of Zappe being trusted to start moving forward seriously will have to be considered.

The Patriots team could do with help at wide receiver and running back. Rhamondre Stevenson has 188 rushing yards, and, for receiving, Kendrick Bourne leads with 218 yards through the air.

Where is this historic franchise headed next? Will the dark days continue and Belichick's be usurped and the team move forward with a younger coach and philosophy? That might start in 2024 if the New England Patriots have a high draft pick.

Who could potentially replace Mac Jones in 2024?

Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is the big name on the upcoming year of free agency at the quarterback position.

The long expensive five-year marriage is surely going to come to a close, as Kirk Cousins just celebrated his 35th birthday. There's already been talking about a Cousins move before the trade deadline, as the Vikings need a new plan.

Ryan Tannehill is also in a pretty similar spot to Cousins. The Titans have paid him a bag, but that has not stopped them from drafting QBs the last two years. The AFC East has always had a tradition of quarterbacks touring around the division, as Tannehill used to be a Dolphin.

Then there's the youngster Caleb Williams who is yet to enter the league. Mac Jones has been on a downward trajectory since the Eagles game, and Caleb is one of the biggest names in the college football world. Williams has been virtually flawless in all faucets of the game this year, and the NFL is paying attention.

However, you surely need to have the first pick to have a shot at Williams. The Patriots would realistically have to win 3-4 games max or make an all-time trade, like the Carolina Panthers did six months ago.