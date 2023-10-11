How long is De’Von Achane out? Dolphins RB’s return timeline explored

The Miami Dolphins have been a revelation this season, and the emergence of rookie running back, De'Von Achane, has been a key factor in their ascent. For the team, Achane has been a formidable competitor and the epitome of vibrancy and explosion.

His 151 yards in Miami's Week 5 triumph against the New York Giants with a score of 31-16 was evidence of his talent. Additionally, he averaged 12.1 yards per attempt while rushing in his last three games, scoring seven touchdowns in the process.

However, he is presently dealing with a knee issue. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday, the Dolphins will now put the promising rookie on injured reserve because of the ailment.

This news automatically means the player won't be involved in his side's next four games.

De'Von Achane injury update

Head coach of the Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel revealed on Monday that he was unaware of how De'Von Achane sustained his injury in the team's most recent game.

Then, on Tuesday, it was announced that the player could possibly be going on injured reserve due to the knee injury he sustained last weekend. These reports were confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter today, and the third-round NFL draft pick would be absent for at least the next four contests for his team.

Raheem Mostert, who is now tied for first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season, will likely see an increase in demand without the 21-year-old back on the squad.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who missed the first four weeks of the season due to several injuries, is also anticipated to be activated to the club's practice window this week.

When will De'Von Achane return?

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said in the early hours of Tuesday that De'Von Achane's knee injury will probably keep him out for "multiple weeks." The athlete will now miss at least a month, which translates to at least four games.

The Miami Dolphins will play the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs in their next four contests.

Achane will make a comeback in Week 11, when the Miami Dolphins are slated to play the Las Vegas Raiders, assuming he has been cleared to play by then. Miami has a bye week in Week 10.