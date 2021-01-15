How long has Drew Brees been in the NFL?

New Orleans Saints scored big when they signed Drew Brees. Drew Brees took the Purdue Boilermakers to their first and only Rose Bowl. He would be drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He would have a great five years with the Chargers. In 2005 Brees would suffer an injury that would change everything.

Broncos defensive lineman Gerard Warren would sack and land on Brees which caused him to tear his labrum and caused damage to his rotator cuff. On top of that it dislocated his shoulder. The injury that he suffered took longer to heal than the Chargers expected.

They would draft Philip Rivers but would offer Drew Brees a five-year contract to stay with the team. With the Chargers drafting Philip Rivers, the uncertainty of how Brees would perform once healed, and the requests that Brees wanted with his contract saw the two sides decide to part ways.

Lets take a look at how Drew Brees has put together an amazing 20-year NFL career.

Drew Brees' 20 year NFL Career with both the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints

San Diego Chargers would draft Drew Brees with their 32nd pick in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Brees would spend five years with the Chargers before hitting the free agency market. The Chargers did not think that Drew Brees could hold up as their starting quarterback.

They also did not believe that he was the right man to lead their franchise going into the future. In his time with the San Diego Chargers, Drew Brees would have a 30-28-0 record as the starter. He would also complete 62.2% of his passes for 12,348 yards, 80 touchdowns and 53 interceptions.

San Diego would let Drew Brees hit free agency where he would be signed by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints would sign him to a six-year $60 million deal on March 14, 2006. Signing with the New Orleans Saints became the best decision in Drew Brees' 20 year NFL career.

Advertisement

Happy 42nd Birthday Drew Brees!



Career stats with all-time ranks:



80,358 Pass yds (1st)

7,142 Comp (1st)

67.7 Comp% (2nd)

571 Pass TD (2nd)

98.7 pass rating (5th) pic.twitter.com/IYTgxamJc5 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 15, 2021

In just four years Drew Brees would lead the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl Championship. He has broken majority of the Saints records and is one of the best quarterbacks to play in the NFL. If the rumors are true and the future Hall of Fame quarterback decides to retire after this season. He will be leaving big shoes to fill in New Orleans.

Drew Brees Career Accomplishments:

-- 13 time Pro Bowler

-- 1 NFL All-Pro Team

-- 1 Super Bowl Championship

-- 2004 NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year

-- 2006 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

-- 2008 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

-- 2009 NFL Bert Bell Award (Player of the Year)

-- 2009 NFL Super Bowl MVP

-- 2011 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

-- He has also been on the NFL Top 100 list for the past 10 years of his career

Drew Brees NFL Career Stats:

-- Completion Percentage: 67.7%

-- Passing yards: 80,358 yards

-- Touchdowns: 571

-- Interceptions: 243

-- Rushing Attempts: 498

-- Rushing yards: 752 yards

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 25

If Drew Brees does call it a career after the 2020-2021 NFL Season we will be losing one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Drew Brees and Tom Brady lead almost all of the NFL quarterback records. They will go head-to-head for possibly the last time on Sunday Night Football.