How long has Julio Jones been in the NFL?

The Atlanta Falcons selected Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones with their sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft.

Julio Jones had a fantastic college career in Alabama. The former Crimson Tide wideout caught 179 passes for 2,653 yards and 15 touchdowns in his three years at Alabama.

Julio Jones started his NFL career with an outstanding rookie year catching 54 passes for 959 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Jones' rookie season success landed him on the 2011 NFL All-Rookie Team. The Atlanta Falcons hit a home run with their selection of Julio Jones as their sixth overall pick.

Julio Jones has played ten successful seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and will be entering his 11th season in 2021. Let's take a look at the successful ten-year career that Julio Jones has had with the Falcons.

Julio Jones' ten-year career with the Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones broke the 1,000 receiving mark during his 2012 season. Jones caught 79 passes for 1,198 receiving yards and ten touchdowns during his second year in the NFL. The former first-round pick achieved this accomplishment seven times over his ten years with the Falcons.

Julio Jones has led the NFL in receiving twice and led the league in receptions once in his career. The Atlanta Falcons placed their franchise on the shoulders of Julio Jones and Matt Ryan. Both have lived up to the hype and have carried the Falcons to success.

Julio Jones' Career Stats Atlanta Falcons

Receptions: 848

848 Receiving yards: 12,896 yards

12,896 yards Yards per reception: 15.2 yards

15.2 yards Touchdowns: 60

Julio Jones has been selected to seven Pro Bowls and assigned to two NFL All-Pro teams. The veteran wide receiver has also been appointed to the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team and has made the NFL Top 100 list a total of seven times throughout his career.

The Atlanta Falcons are in a challenging situation with Julio Jones. Atlanta is currently looking for a trade partner for their star-wideout. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver wants to play for a contender. He knows that his time in the NFL is coming to an end, and Jones wants a Super Bowl ring before he retires.

There isn't an NFL fan who can blame Julio Jones for wanting to play for a contender. Jones has given the Falcons ten great seasons, and he doesn't believe that his 11th season will bring a championship.

