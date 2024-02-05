How long was the longest Super Bowl ever? Taking a trip back memory lane to the longest big game ever

The Super Bowl is the crescendo of the NFL season. It's a long, all-day program filled with not just the game, but commercials and a highly anticipated halftime show. Hence, it's expected that a Super Bowl will eclipse three hours.

The title of longest Super Bowl ever belongs to Super Bowl XLVII, and it lasted 4 hours and 14 minutes from the kickoff to the end. It's important to note that the game featured a 34-minute stoppage due to a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Let's look at the longest big game in NFL history and how it ended following the 34-minute delay.

What happened during the Longest Super Bowl of all time?

Super Bowl XLVII featured a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. The game was the first-ever Super Bowl contested between two brothers, with John Harbaugh coaching the Ravens while Jim Harbaugh was in charge of the 49ers. The match was played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and featured a halftime show headlined by Beyonce, featuring Destiny's Child.

This match was contested by two undefeated teams in Super Bowl games. The Ravens were 1-0, while the 49ers were 5-0 heading into the game.

The Baltimore Ravens led the game 28–6 before a partial power outage occurred at the Superdome. This issue caused the game to be suspended for 34 minutes. After the issue had been resolved, the game resumed standard service.

Upon resumption, the San Francisco 49ers launched a spirited comeback effort. Jim Harbaugh's side scored 17 unanswered third-quarter points to trim the Ravens' lead to 28–23. However, their efforts were in vain, as the Ravens managed the game admirably down the stretch to edge it 34-31.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP in his sole Super Bowl appearance.

According to reports, the game was watched by an estimated 108.69 million in the US. Furthermore, 164.1 million tuned in to catch at least six minutes of the big game.

The game remains the Ravens' most recent Super Bowl win in their illustrious history, and the 49ers are still chasing their first ring since the 90s. With San Francisco set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if they can end their drought here.