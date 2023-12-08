How long has Mike Tomlin been the Steelers coach? A look at HC’s journey over the years

Mike Tomlin took over as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach in 2007. He was hired after serving as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator in 2006. He is serving his 17th season as the team's head coach and has had great success with the Steelers as their head coach.

First things first, Tomlin has never had a losing season. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive seasons to start a coach's career without a losing season (16.) At 7-5, the Steelers only need two more wins to extend Tomlin's impressive record.

In his second season as the team's head coach, Tomlin won Super Bowl XLIII as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals. Two seasons later, Tomlin brought the Steelers back to the Super Bowl. However, he was on the losing end, as the Green Bay Packers handed them a 31-25 loss.

Since the Green Bay loss, Tomlin has led the Steelers to the playoffs seven more times but has failed to make another Super Bowl appearance.

Tomlin has a career record of 170-99-2 as the Steelers head coach. He has a postseason record of 8-9.

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers fire Mike Tomlin after this season?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is on the hot seat. Oddly, Tomlin is viewed as a coach on the hot seat when the Steelers have a 7-6 record.

However, their last three losses have raised concerns for his future with the team. On November 19, the Cleveland Browns, who were without quarterback Deshaun Watson, beat them. They bounced back a week later, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last week, they lost 24-10 to the Arizona Cardinals, who entered the game with a 2-10 record. Last night, they lost a second-straight game to a team that entered the game with just two wins. The New England Patriots defeated them 21-18, resulting in their record being 7-6.

As mentioned above, Tomlin hasn't won a playoff game for the Steelers since 2017.

