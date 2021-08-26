How long did Steven Johnson play in the NFL?

Former New England Patriots tight end Steven Johnson hit the headlines today after being named in NBA superstar Steph Curry’s parents' divorce proceedings.

The Golden State Warriors star's father, former NBA player Dell Curry, has accused his estranged wife Sonya of having an affair with Johnson.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dell Curry states that Sonya “started an extramarital relationship with Mr Johnson during marriage and before the separation date, and she lied."

Dell Curry says his estranged wife, Sonya, cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. https://t.co/W3au7Cq5r9 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 25, 2021

Johnson, 56, is now a real estate mogul based in Tennessee and is reportedly living with Sonya Curry.

Steven Johnson's football career

Virginia Tech

Steven Johnson was a star player at Virginia Tech University from 1984-87. The tight end played in 44 games for the Huskies while racking up 1,058 receiving yards and eight receiving TDs.

He currently sits sixth on the school's all-time list for career receptions by a tight end.

Johnson still has strong ties to the school and is one of the university's biggest donors. In 2013, Virginia Tech named its practice football field after its former tight end after he pledged $1 million towards its construction.

New England Patriots

The former Virginia Tech tight end was drafted in the sixth round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Johnson would start three games in his rookie pro season, recording just one reception for five yards.

After playing only two seasons in the NFL, Johnson retired due to a serious knee injury he suffered in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Business success

After the injury wrecked his NFL career, Johnson transitioned from the football field to real estate. He founded Johnson Commercial Development in 1995.

He is the company's president and, according to their website, oversees all aspects of development including property acquisitions, leasing, sales, financing, construction and operations.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha