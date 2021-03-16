How long has Taysom Hill been in the NFL?

Before Taysom Hill entered the NFL, he put together a great 5 years at BYU. Taysom Hill threw for 6,929 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He added 2,815 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns on 534 attempts.

Taysom Hill was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent during the 2017 season. The Green Bay Packers waived Taysom Hill before the start of the season. In the short time that Taysom Hill spent with the Packers, he registered 149 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also added 71 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

After being waived by the Green Bay Packers, Taysom Hill was picked up by the New Orleans Saints.

NFL: How has Taysom Hill's production helped the New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill has been in the NFL for four years. He spent a short period with the Packers and has spent the majority of his four years with the New Orleans Saints. However, Hill hasn't been a huge contributor to the Saints' passing game over the past four years.

During his four years with the New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill has thrown for 1,047 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The New Orleans Saints have used Tayson Hill more as a rusher and receiver. They have implemented a special package just for him in their offense.

“Taysom Hill drops back... launches one over the middle!



...anddd it’s CAUGHT by... wait a minute, what is going on... it’s TAYSOM HILL! IN THE END ZONE! TOUCHDOWN SAINTS!” pic.twitter.com/t4AqW7VEUC — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 22, 2020

Taysom Hill has lined up at tight end, wide receiver and running back for the New Orleans Saints. In his four seasons with the Saints, Taysom Hill has registered 809 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 151 attempts. He has also added 336 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 30 receptions.

Advertisement

The New Orleans Saints have one of the best offensive-minded head coaches in the NFL. Sean Payton knew Taysom Hill was more than just an NFL quarterback when he signed him.

Don’t forget how Sean Payton was blushing after Drew threw a touchdown pass to Taysom to add on to his record pic.twitter.com/UfC36jIG0z — BVO Taysom Hill’s Burner⚜️ (@TaysomTime7) March 14, 2021

Since signing Taysom Hill, Sean Payton has made Hill not only a better quarterback but a better all-around football player. With Drew Brees retiring, Taysom Hill is getting the opportunity to potentially be the starting quarterback for the Saints. Over the last four seasons, Taysom Hill has proven to be a key player to the New Orleans Saints offense.