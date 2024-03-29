How does Louis Rees-Zammit fit with the Chiefs? Welsh rugby star's talents explored

Louis Rees-Zammit signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after the former Wales rugby star came through the International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. The rugby union phenomenon, who represented his nation in last year's World Cup will now link up with the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

He was officially listed as a free agent and did not go through the draft because he was four years removed from high school and did not attend college. He will be part of a 90-man roster for the training camp roster. He will try to make it to the final 53, or if not that, then at least the remaining 16 places for practice reserves.

Louis Rees-Zammit's NFL profile explored

Louis Rees-Zammit was a star rugby player for Wales before quitting the sport in January to try and make it in the NFL. He joined the International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. It allows talented players to learn the skills for football and the best players are then selected.

The IPP Program held its workouts earlier this month similar to how a university will hold its Pro Day. Louis Rees-Zammit, who impressed with a 4.44 40-yard dash, impressed the scouts with his performance. He has been designated as a wide receiver and running back for Kansas City.

What is Louis Rees-Zammit's best role on the Chiefs?

Louis Rees-Zammit was one of the best rugby prospects to come out of Wales in some time. Just 23, he has already won the Six Nations Championship with Wales, joined the British and Irish Lions in what is an All-Star team comprised of players from Wales, England, Scotland, and Ireland, and represented his nation at a World Cup. He played as a wing or a full-back in rugby union.

Those positions are most similar to a running back and wide receiver in the NFL, which is where the Kansas City Chiefs have put him. But rugby does not allow forward passes, hence his catching ability is mainly limited to laterals and kicks.

While he is devastating in the open field, breaking through a tight line of scrimmage might prove tough. In rugby, fifteen players play both offense and defense and are spread out around the field. Scrums are only jostled by forwards and backs like Louis Rees-Zammit do not take any part in that. Therefore, they are adept at staying away from colliding bodies and exploiting open space.

These are crucial differences with the NFL. If the Chiefs want to use him as a wide receiver, he will need to be taught how to catch forward passes from the quarterback. He will also need to train himself to catch the ball from one direction behind the line of scrimmage and then run in the opposite direction towards the endzone.

The former Wales rugby national will also have to learn how to find the space near the line of scrimmage and how he can work his magic in tight spaces. The handoff will be another crucial area because, unlike his former sport, he will be given the ball directly by the quarterback with no dummy runners to disguise his rushing attempt.

Therefore, one could conceivably see him beginning his life as a kick returner. He is lucky that the NFL is changing its rules around kickoff that encourages return. It is one phase of the game where the field is more open and the player receives the ball from a kick, like in rugby. He could be devastating in exploiting the spaces there.

Starting as a kick and punt returner, if he can slowly learn the specifics that he needs for football, he could become one of the shrewdest signings for the Kansas City Chiefs.