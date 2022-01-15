How many All-Pro selections does Aaron Rodgers have?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of his era and, arguably, in the history of the NFL. He has won three NFL MVP awards and is on pace for his fourth for the 2021 season.

Rodgers has, also, become a fixture in the NFL All-Pro honors. That makes sense given his fantastic play and MVP awards throughout his career. So how many All-Pro selections does he have?

How many times has Aaron Rodgers been named an All-Pro?

The Green Bay Packers quarterback entered the 2021 season with four All-Pro nods to his name. He took home second-team honors in 2012 and was a first-teamer in 2011, 2014, and 2020. Those three years mark when he took home his three NFL MVP awards.

He is an MVP candidate, once again, and Rodgers was recently named a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time. That gives him a total of five All-Pro nods in what continues to be a legendary NFL career. The awards just keep on coming as he approaches the age of 40.

He beat out Tom Brady for the top spot this season, and that should bode well for his MVP chances over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. The same voters decide All-Pro and MVP, which should mean Rodgers takes home the top award as well.

2020 was arguably the best season of his career, and he was awarded as such. But 2021 was not too shabby either as he finished with 37 touchdowns, four interceptions, and 4,115 yards. He missed one entire game and did not play all of Week 18, so his stats could have been even more impressive if he had not missed any time.

It's important to remember that All-Pro honors are for regular season play. So it does not matter that Rodgers only has one Super Bowl title to his name. He continues to be a star in the regular season on an annual basis and is rewarded for his play.

His legacy has taken a huge step forward in just the past two years. He has a chance to win his fourth MVP award and could be doing so at the age of 38. That would mean he added two MVPs and two first-team All-Pro nods at an age when most players are getting ready to retire or have done so already.

The legendary Packers quarterback is now trying to get over the hump and get to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season. The team has lost in back-to-back NFC Championship Games, and another loss this year would put a damper on all the excitement about his individual honors. That could, also, lead to a new era beginning in Green Bay next season.

