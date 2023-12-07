How many Belichick sons work for the Patriots? Meet under-fire New England coaching staff

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is a legend in the NFL. The eight-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is one of the greatest footballing minds in history. So, it shouldn't sound surprising that both his sons work for the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick's sons, Stephen and Brian Belichick, are part of the Patriots coaching staff and also Super Bowl champions in their own right. This article will explore more about the sons of the future Hall of Famer. It will dive into their coaching careers and what they add to the Patriots.

Who is Bill Belichick's son, Stephen Belichick?

Stephen Belichick is Bill Belichick's older son and his second child. He was born in March 1987 and is the New England Patriots outside linebacker coach.

The New England Patriots hired Stephen Belichick as a coaching assistant on May 10, 2012. He occupied that position for four years before being named safety coach before the 2016 NFL season. He won his first Super Bowl ring when the Patriots triumphed over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Stephen Belichick made it two Super Bowl rings when he was a part of the team's Super Bowl LI comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He won his third Super Bowl ring when the Patriots defeated the LA Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Since 2019, Stephen Belichick has served as the Patriots' defacto defensive coordinator and is in charge of defensive play-calling duties. These days, he also serves as the team's outside linebackers coach, a position he has occupied since July 28, 2020.

Off the Gridiron, Stephen Belichick has been married to his wife, Jennifer, since June 2017. The couple shares four children: Blakely, Hayes, Quincy and Rocco.

Who is Bill Belichick's son, Brian Belichick?

Brian Belichick is the youngest of Bill's children. Brian earned his first job in the NFL when he was appointed a scouting assistant for the Patriots in 2016. The Trinity College alum was promoted to coaching assistant in 2017, joining his older brother.

Brian Belichick contributed to the Patriots' Super Bowl LI run, helping in film breakdowns. He eventually became a coaching assistant the very next season. Brian Belichick remained a coaching assistant for three seasons. Following his stint as a coaching assistant, Brian Belichick was elevated to the safety coach position. This was after the position was vacated by Stephen Belichick when he was promoted to the outside linebackers coaching position. He remains in that position and even won another Super Bowl ring when the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Brian Belichick married Catherine McLaughlin at St. Mary's Church, Nantucket Island, Massachusetts.