How many centers are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Listing every NFL inductee to Canton

The Pro Football Hall of Fame boasts an elite list of offensive linemen, however, only 10 centers have been inducted in Canton, Ohio. With Jason Kelce's recent retirement, fans have been curious to learn whether the Philadelphia Eagles' legendary center will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He will not be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame before 2029, since all retired players must wait five years before going onto the ballot. Amid the talk around Kelce potentially being enshrined, here's a look at all the centers that have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

10 centers who have been inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

1] Chuck Bednarik (C and LB)

Chuck Bednarik played as a center and a linebacker during his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1949 to 1962. He won two NFL Championships and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1967.

2] Dermontti Dawson (C)

Dermontti Dawson spent his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1988 to 2000. He earned seven Pro Bowl honors and six First-team All-Pro selections before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

3] Frank Gatski (C)

Frank Gatski played for the Cleveland Browns from 1946 to 1957 before joining the Detroit Lions for one season. He won four NFL championships as well as four AAFC championships and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

4] Jim Langer (C)

Jim Langer played for the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings during his NFL career from 1970 to 1981. The center won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

5] Bruce Matthews (G, T and C)

Bruce Matthews spent his entire 19-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans from 1983 to 2001. He played as a guard, center and offensive tackle. The 14-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

6] Kevin Mawae (C)

Kevin Mawae played 16 seasons in the NFL from 1994 to 2009, with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. The eight-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

7] Jim Otto (C)

Jim Otto played his entire NFL career with the Oakland Raiders from 1960 to 1974. He won the AFL championship in 1967 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

8] Jim Ringo (C)

Jim Ringo played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers during his NFL career from 1953 to 1967. He won two NFL championships and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981.

9] Dwight Stephenson (C)

Dwight Stephenson spent his entire NFL career with the Miami Dolphins from 1980 to 1987. He earned five Pro Bowl honors and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

10] Mike Webster (C)

Mike Webster played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs during his time in the NFL from 1974 to 1990. He won four Super Bowls and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1997.