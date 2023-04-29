How many children does Michael Oher have? Exploring family history of former Ravens OT

Michael Oher seems to be relishing life after football. The former NFL star tied the knot with long-time partner Tiffany Roy on November 5, 2022, at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee, and is enjoying time with his family.

The couple have four children, sons Kobi and MJ, and daughters Kierstin and Naivi. All of Michael and Tiffany's children were born before their marriage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, Tiffany and Michael had been dating for more than 17 years before they got engaged on July 12, 2021.

Oher grew up in a rough part of Memphis and spent most of his childhood in foster homes while also experiencing homelessness.

In 2004, he was adopted by Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, who provided him with a home and helped him pursue his football dream.

Meanwhile, Tiffany currently runs a famous clothing business called Feminish Collection. She often credits Michael for being an incredible husband, father and has even praised his cooking skills.

Michael Oher net worth: How much is the former NFL star worth in 2023?

Former NFL star Michael Oher

According to reports, Michael Oher is worth a whopping $25 million as of 2023. He made a small fortune by playing in the NFL for eight seasons.

Oher was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. He spent five years with the team, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2013.

Oher also had stints with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers before drawing curtains on his NFL career in 2017.

Since his retirement, Oher has used his platform to help different communities that are struggling to make ends meet. His charity, the Oher Foundation, supports underprivileged kids in local communities.

One of the main missions of the foundation is to provide disadvantaged young men with financial assistance and the opportunity to attend the best campus and college programs.

As someone who knows the struggle, Oher continues to help people get their daily needs met via his app, Good Deeds. The app allows people and communities to connect and provide necessities such as shoes, clothing, school supplies, and more.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes