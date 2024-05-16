How many children does Tyreek Hill have? All about the Dolphins star's personal life

Tyreek Hill has become a familiar face in the league since the Kansas City Chiefs selected him with the 165th overall choice in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since he has fathered multiple children throughout the years, it makes sense that people would be curious about his life outside of football stadiums.

Tyreek Hill, the standout wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, is said to have six children, but he indicated that the number may even be higher.

Previous reports claimed that the former Super Bowl winner is the father of six children—three of whom are from his ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal—from four different women. However, Hill made hints that he is the father of more than six children in an April Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast episode.

One of the podcast hosts questioned the 30-year-old wide receiver, saying:

"You play offense, but off the field, you're the all-time leading tackler. You've got 10 kids. You're just a family man!”

It must have been widely anticipated that Hill would quickly correct the speaker and reveal the precise number of kids he has, but he did not object to the number 10.

"You see what it is. You see my boys having fun around here. It makes no difference how many children I have. But a lot of people won't be able to say Tyreek doesn't look after his children. It seems to be the most important factor. My kids enjoy going to the game and other events," Hill replied.

Hill and Crystal Espinal, his former fiancée, are parents to three children. Zev, their first son, was born in 2015. They welcomed twins, Nakeem and Nyla, in 2019.

According to reports, Hill is also the father of three more children from Kimberly Baker, Brittany Lackner and Camille Valmon.

Is Tyreek Hill married?

Tyreek Hill's ex-fiance Crystal Espina was the subject of his first documented love relationship. They met when they were both attending Oklahoma State University, and they were together from 2014 until 2019. Hill asked Espina to marry him in 2018, but due to marital problems involving domestic abuse, they were only engaged until 2019.

Hill took advantage of the Miami Dolphins' 2023 bye week to tie the knot with his fiancée, Keeta Vaccaro, during the NFL regular season. But ever since they got married in November 2023, rumors of a split have surrounded their honeymoon.

Tyreek Hill, with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro

The news that Hill and Vaccaro were divorcing was first revealed in January, about three months after they were married. Hill later refuted the breakup reports, even following reports that his attorney filed for divorce.

The Dolphins’ receiver has had a difficult start to the year; aside from the controversy surrounding his divorce, his South Florida home caught fire in January.