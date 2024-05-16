How many children does Tyreek Hill have? All about the Dolphins star's personal life

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • How many children does Tyreek Hill have? All about the Dolphins star's personal life

How many children does Tyreek Hill have? All about the Dolphins star's personal life

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 16, 2024 17:29 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Media &amp; Practice
How many children does Tyreek Hill have?

Tyreek Hill has become a familiar face in the league since the Kansas City Chiefs selected him with the 165th overall choice in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since he has fathered multiple children throughout the years, it makes sense that people would be curious about his life outside of football stadiums.

Tyreek Hill, the standout wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, is said to have six children, but he indicated that the number may even be higher.

Previous reports claimed that the former Super Bowl winner is the father of six children—three of whom are from his ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal—from four different women. However, Hill made hints that he is the father of more than six children in an April Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast episode.

One of the podcast hosts questioned the 30-year-old wide receiver, saying:

"You play offense, but off the field, you're the all-time leading tackler. You've got 10 kids. You're just a family man!”

It must have been widely anticipated that Hill would quickly correct the speaker and reveal the precise number of kids he has, but he did not object to the number 10.

"You see what it is. You see my boys having fun around here. It makes no difference how many children I have. But a lot of people won't be able to say Tyreek doesn't look after his children. It seems to be the most important factor. My kids enjoy going to the game and other events," Hill replied.

Hill and Crystal Espinal, his former fiancée, are parents to three children. Zev, their first son, was born in 2015. They welcomed twins, Nakeem and Nyla, in 2019.

According to reports, Hill is also the father of three more children from Kimberly Baker, Brittany Lackner and Camille Valmon.

Is Tyreek Hill married?

Tyreek Hill's ex-fiance Crystal Espina was the subject of his first documented love relationship. They met when they were both attending Oklahoma State University, and they were together from 2014 until 2019. Hill asked Espina to marry him in 2018, but due to marital problems involving domestic abuse, they were only engaged until 2019.

Hill took advantage of the Miami Dolphins' 2023 bye week to tie the knot with his fiancée, Keeta Vaccaro, during the NFL regular season. But ever since they got married in November 2023, rumors of a split have surrounded their honeymoon.

Tyreek Hill, with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro
Tyreek Hill, with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro

The news that Hill and Vaccaro were divorcing was first revealed in January, about three months after they were married. Hill later refuted the breakup reports, even following reports that his attorney filed for divorce.

The Dolphins’ receiver has had a difficult start to the year; aside from the controversy surrounding his divorce, his South Florida home caught fire in January.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी