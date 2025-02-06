How many countries watch the Super Bowl every year? Big Game's ratings explored

The Super Bowl is one of America's most anticipated events each year, drawing millions of fans watching to find out who will win the NFL championship. With football's explosive rise in popularity over the past few years, the game typically ranks top on the list of the most-watched television broadcasts annually.

While American football is more popular in the United States, it is also starting to become more well-known internationally. The Super Bowl is televised in more than 195 countries and 30 languages. However, the majority of viewers are still from North America.

The NFL reported that 62.5 million people outside of the United States watched the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs — a 10% increase over 2023's viewership.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Countries outside of North America, such as Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia, had more than three million viewers each last year, while North American countries like Canada and Mexico combined for nearly 42 million.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When the Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL reported that the game drew over 56 million viewers outside of the United States. That was more than six percent higher than the 2022 edition's viewership.

Expand Tweet

Which countries rank top in Super Bowl viewership outside the United States?

Although Mexico often registers the highest number of viewers with roughly 18 to 20 million annually, the Super Bowl viewers reported outside the United States are typically distributed throughout more than 190 countries.

With 18.8 million overall viewers, Canada drew the largest audience behind Mexico in 2024, placing it among the top five English Super Bowl broadcasts ever in the country.

More than 2.5 million people watched the 2023 Super Bowl in Brazil, making it the country with the most viewers in South America.

China was the country outside of the Americas with the largest number of viewers in 2023, with 6.2 million people watching the Eagles vs. Chiefs game.

A total of 3.8 million people watched the 2024 Super Bowl in Germany, which was over 13% more than the previous year. With a total audience reach of 3.7 million, an 18% increase from 2023, the UK was right behind Germany in Europe.

Additionally, Australia's 2024 Super Bowl audience reach of around 3 million viewers was the most the country had since record-keeping began and it was a 26% increase from 2023's viewership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.