How many daughters does Jim Irsay have? All you need to know about Colts owner's family

NFL side Indianapolis Colts' owner and chairman, Jim Isray is an American businessman with three daughters - Kalen Jackson, Casey Foyt, and Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

Carlie has emerged as one of the Colts' most important figures. She is the vice chairman and has shown an incredible dedication to the family business.

When her dad entered a drug rehab center in 2014, Carlie took on a leadership role inside the NFL team.

She started out in the ticket office and later worked her way up to the marketing department before taking on leadership roles in the Colts organization.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson took over the roles of titular vice presidents and Indianapolis co-owners in 2012. According to Jim Irsay's declaration, he wants his daughters to take over the club completely after him.

How did Jim Irsay make his money? Exploring Colts owner's net worth

Although Jim Irsay is most renowned for being the CEO and owner of the Indianapolis Colts, he has amassed significant wealth as an NFL owner through a variety of commercial endeavors.

As of November 2023, Forbes estimates that Irsay's net worth is $4.3 billion. The majority of his wealth has come from owning the Colts, the NFL team he inherited from his father.

Jim was just 12 years old when his father, Robert Irsay, traded the Los Angeles Rams for the Baltimore Colts, having first bought the Rams. Following his graduation in 1982 from Southern Methodist University, where he majored in broadcast journalism, Jim became a professional staff member at his father's business.

After the Bolts moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984, Jim Irsay was appointed general manager. Jim took over all the daily operations of the group in 1995 following his father's stroke, serving as the Senior Executive Vice President, General Manager, and CEO. At the age of 37, Robert's son became the youngest NFL club owner at the time of Robert's passing in 1997.

Away from football, Irsay has amassed a substantial compilation of artifacts and music through The Jim Irsay Collection. Guitar Magazine named his collection of guitars one of "The Greatest Guitars on Earth" a few years ago.

The Jim Irsay Band, the all-star group of Jim Irsay, has performed for free in cities all over the nation, including Indianapolis, Nashville, Tennessee, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas.