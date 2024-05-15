  • NFL
How many dogs does Travis Kelce have? All about Chiefs TE's pets

By Arnold
Modified May 15, 2024 16:16 GMT
Kanas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has two dogs of different breeds. He has a Pomsky named Chauncey that he got in 2017 and a Goldendoodle named Rambo he got the following year.

On Aug. 26, 2019, Kelce posted a picture of his dogs on Instagram, celebrating International Dog Day.

Travis Kelce is regarded as one of the best tight ends to have graced the NFL. He also lives an interesting, colorful life away from football and tends to remain in the media spotlight.

Travis Kelce began dating pop music icon Taylor Swift in September 2023, and the latter has three cats. She has two Scottish Folds, Meredith and Olivia, and one Ragdoll named Benjamin.

Last month, reports claimed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift soon plan on living together full-time. The couple aims to split time at Swift's New York City and Los Angeles homes. During the NFL season, they would live at Kelce's house in Kansas City, Missouri.

It will be interesting to see how their pets get along as their relationship grows.

Travis Kelce will aim to help the Kansas City Chiefs complete a three-peat of Super Bowl wins next season

Travis Kelce (L) with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce has been a key player of the Kansas City Chiefs squad that won three Super Bowls in the past five years. The tight end won his first Super Bowl in 2020 when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl again in 2021 but lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the finale.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023 when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. They defended their crown in 2024 when they beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and Co. will want to achieve a historic three-peat with the Kansas City franchise next season. The Chiefs are well-equipped to defend their title but it won't be easy.

Travis Kelce restructured his contract with the Chiefs last month. He signed a two-year, $34.25 million deal keeping him on the team through the 2025 season. His $17.25 million per year average salary is the most for a tight end in NFL history.

