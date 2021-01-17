How many games left in NFL season 2020?

With the NFL Playoffs heading into the Divisional Round Playoffs, the 2020-2021 NFL Season is beginning to come to a close after a year that has had a lot of ups and downs.

It is a season that has been filled with uncertainties and has brought a lot of firsts for NFL teams. Looking at everything that has happened in our world during the year 2020, its astounding we have made it through a full season.

With fans either not being in attendance for games or fans being limited to a certain amount, the NFL has successfully made it through a season when not many individuals thought it was possible. Without having a preseason for the first time and having little time for players to prepare for a long season, this year has been one that will be remembered forever.

The 2020 NFL Draft was virtual for the first time in NFL history. Cleveland Browns have made the NFL playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the first time in since the 90s. Both teams won Wild Card Playoff games for the first time in over 20 years.

One thing that is certain about the crazy 2020-2021 NFL Season is that there will be a Super Bowl and the season will finish with a champion. Now, who the teams will be is still to be determined. At the end of the day, it is reassuring to know that at least one thing is guaranteed in the 2020-2021 NFL Season.

How many more games are left in the 2020-2021 NFL Season

Counting the NFL Divisional Playoff Round, there are seven NFL games left in the 2020-2021 NFL Season. Four games in the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs, two games in the AFC/NFC Championship games and one final game for the Super Bowl Championship.

Let's take a look at the schedule for the rest of the 2020-2021 NFL Season.

Updated NFL Playoff Bracket pic.twitter.com/pE1RnWsFMq — TAS Sports (@tas_sports_) January 11, 2021

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

Saturday, January 16, 2021

-- Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

-- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 17, 2021

-- Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

-- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

AFC/NFC Championships

Sunday, January 24, 2021

NFC Championship: TBD at TBD

AFC Championship: TBD at TBD

NFL Super Bowl

Sunday, February 7, 2021

NFL Super Bowl: AFC Champion at NFC Champion