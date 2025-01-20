How many games until the Super Bowl? Full preview of NFL championship weekend schedule

Four games were played on Saturday and Sunday in the divisional round, and the final four teams in the NFL playoffs have now been determined. Football fans have just two more games to watch before Super Bowl LIX takes place in New Orleans in February.

The sixth-seeded Washington Commanders will play the second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, their divisional rivals, at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC Championship Game. The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills will square off in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Commanders secured a ticket to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over thirty years after upsetting the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Saturday night. On the opposite side of the frame, the Chiefs, who finished first in the AFC, defeated the Houston Texans 23–14 to advance to their seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game.

In Sunday's first divisional round game, the Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills advanced to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night after defeating Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens 27–25.

The two conference-round games will take place on Sunday. The winners will face off in the big game, the last game of the 2024–25 NFL season.

When is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Caesars Superdome, home to the New Orleans Saints, will host the 59th Super Bowl on Feb. 9. This is the eleventh time the NFL championship game will be held in New Orleans.

The final four playoff teams, the Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, will square off in the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday.

The Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl in 2024 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25–22 in overtime. Kansas City will now have eyes set on an unprecedented three-peat when they take on the Bills in the conference championship round.

Who will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

Pop sensation Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, a musical spectacle and one of the most sought-after spots on the American music circuit.

The 17-time Grammy award winner also joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige for a performance during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

