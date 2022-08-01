Cleveland Browns odds 2022: How many games could franchise win despite Deshaun Watson suspension?

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns can finally plan their 2022 campaign. The new Browns quarterback will be spending six games watching on from the sidelines this season. It will certainly impact their chances of emerging from one of the toughest divisions in football. But is it a season-defining setback, or can Cleveland outcome this and make a return to the playoffs?

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero More from our breaking news segment on @gmfb , explaining the terms of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, the appeals process and the possibility this still ends up in federal court. @nflnetwork More from our breaking news segment on @gmfb, explaining the terms of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, the appeals process and the possibility this still ends up in federal court. @nflnetwork https://t.co/0QsRIslG3J

As it stands, Jacoby Brissett will be handed the responsibility of marshaling the Browns offense. He brings a wealth of experience to the role. Brissett has amassed 37 NFL starts during his six-years in the league. He has played for the New England Paroits, Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins.

He spent two full seasons as a starter in Indianapolis. In his career, he has put together an underwhelming 14-23 career record, throwing 36 touchdowns to just 17 interceptions.

Brissett is a player who is accurate in short passing situations, and doesn't turn the ball over that often. When he plays within his limitations, he is a servicable quarterback and a solid game manager who can win matchups in the NFL.

Tyler Johnson @T_johnson_TJ Jacoby Brissett can have the team at 4-2 or 3-3 at worse before Deshaun Watson returns #Browns Jacoby Brissett can have the team at 4-2 or 3-3 at worse before Deshaun Watson returns #Browns. https://t.co/w6Mrot1orN

Luckily for the Browns, their run-heavy offense, supported by a stellar defense, means that Brissett can add to his personal win column. Cleveland have enough talent on both sides of the ball to beat teams without the need for elite quarterback play.

The six games that could define the Cleveland Browns' season

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

The schedule has been kind to the Browns, and their start to the season is unlikely to cause them many sleepless nights. Week 1 will be a must-see on TV as they will be quickly reunited with their former quarterback Baker Mayfield. Cleveland will travel to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers.

Field Yates @FieldYates



Week 1: At Panthers

Week 2: Vs.

Week 3: Vs.

Week 4: At Falcons

Week 5: Vs. Chargers

Week 6: Vs. Patriots Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the following games:Week 1: At PanthersWeek 2: Vs. Jets Week 3: Vs. Steelers Week 4: At FalconsWeek 5: Vs. ChargersWeek 6: Vs. Patriots Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the following games: Week 1: At PanthersWeek 2: Vs. JetsWeek 3: Vs. SteelersWeek 4: At FalconsWeek 5: Vs. ChargersWeek 6: Vs. Patriots

A couple of home games against the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers follow. Cleveland will enter both of those match-ups as close favorites. The Jets should improve this season after an excellent draft and with the expectation that Zach Wilson will take a step forward. Meanwhile, the Steelers could be in for a difficult year, but it's too early to say either way.

A Week 4 trip to the Atlanta Falcons should be a comfortable win before the real tests come. Following the Falcons, they have games against the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. Their kind schedule means that Cleveland will have home-field advantage in both match-ups.

Colts Coverage @Colts_Coverage



44 days left



October 27, 2019



The Colts highlights day 3844 days leftOctober 27, 2019The #Colts were down 13-12 late in the game vs the broncos. Jacoby Brissett would shake off a Von Miller sack and throw this laser to TY Hilton to get the drive rolling. The Colts would win the game 15-13. #ForTheShoe Colts highlights day 3844 days leftOctober 27, 2019 The #Colts were down 13-12 late in the game vs the broncos. Jacoby Brissett would shake off a Von Miller sack and throw this laser to TY Hilton to get the drive rolling. The Colts would win the game 15-13. #ForTheShoe https://t.co/FPXvROCr8s

If Cleveland could have handpicked their start to the season, it probably wouldn't look dissimilar to this. They will be confident of coming out of the Jacoby Brissett era with at least a 4-2 record at worst.

Watson's return sees a dramatic shift in the standard of opposition. His first six starts are against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans.

That run of games for any quarterback is difficult enough, but especially for one that wouldn't have played for nearly two years by that point. Brissett's schedule may not be difficult, but it will be vital. If Cleveland fail to emerge with a winning record, they may very well leave themselves with too much to do.

Should Brissett keep up his end of the bargain, then Cleveland will look like a possible 11-6 team or better. Should they start poorly, there is every chance they will be missing the playoffs once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far