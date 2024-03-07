How many kids does Cam Newton have? All about ex-Panthers QB's family

Comedian Jasmin Brown, who is dating Cam Newton, recently shared a humorous Instagram video announcing the birth of her first child.

The couple celebrated Brown's first pregnancy with a lavish baby shower a few weeks ago, when they partied with relatives and friends. Now that he has added another child, let's see how many kids the former Carolina Panthers quarterback has.

Exploring Cam Newton's number of children

Cam Newton, who last appeared in an NFL game for the Carolina Panthers in 2021, has eight children, including two stepchildren, apart from his newborn child with Brown. The former MVP winner is parents to kids by former girlfriend LaReina Shaw and ex-fiancee Kia Proctor.

Newton has always advocated for the value of family. He's parents to five children with Proctor. While they were together, they welcomed Cashmere in 2019, Camidas in 2018, Sovereign-Dior in 2017 and Chosen Sebastian in 2015. Additionally, Kia Proctor has a daughter from a prior relationship, named Shakira, who Newton has brought up as his own child.

Newton takes care of Shaw's kid, Jaden, from a previous relationship as his own and shares a son named Caesar with her as well. As for his life as a parent, the former player for the New England Patriots once posted on Instagram:

"A MAN who extends his hands and time to help with the child's raising is defined as a father, not the man who makes the child. It takes a true man to raise a child, but everyone can create a baby."

When did Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown start dating?

Cam Newton has been dating 34-year-old comedian Jasmin Brown since 2021. In October, it was revealed that Brown was expecting her first child, and she went on a US tour during her pregnancy.

Brown posted a couple of videos on Instagram announcing the baby's arrival, in which she made light of the necessity for postpartum diapers. Although the exact date of Newton and Brown's baby's arrival is unknown, she asked other mothers a question on Instagram as soon as the child arrived.

"How long do we gotta wear these diapers for?", referring to the recuperation phase that many moms go through after giving delivery, Cam Newton's girlfriend enquired. "That s--- is annoying! I'd want to wear a thong."

A few days before the new baby's arrival, Newton was captured on camera fending off a few men at a young football game at the Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy in Georgia.

It was eventually discovered that Steph Brown and TJ, the other team's coaches, were among the other individuals involved in the fight. TJ disclosed in a conversation with Fox that after the game, Steph confronted Newton, sparking a verbal argument that eventually escalated into a physical altercation.